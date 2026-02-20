Elite 2027 QB Names Michigan Football as a Top School

This past Tuesday, the Michigan Wolverines lost the lone quarterback committed to their 2027 class as four-star Peter Bourque decided to back off his pledge to the program an reopen his recruitment.

However, Michigan and quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. haven't wasted any time in working to fill that hole, as another top QB in the class has listed the Wolverines as one of his top eight schools at this point in his recruitment.

Four-star Dane Weber from California has chosen to focus on Michigan, California, Stanford, Oregon, Kansas State, UCLA, Kansas and Cincinnati.

The announcement from Weber came during the same week the Wolverines offered Weber, meaning the quarterback has wasted no time in considering Michigan a factor in his recruitment, which could bode well for the Maize and Blue as his recruitment wears on.

"I’ve always wanted to play for them, regardless of what logo is attached to it, so it’s awesome to hear them reaffirm the interest and officially extend it," Weber told On3's The Wolverine.

Weber picked up a scholarship offer from Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck and quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. last year when the two coaches were at Utah. Now, as part of Kyle Whittingham's staff with the Wolverines. the two have extended an offer to him once again.

When at Utah, Detmer and Beck visited Weber twice as they have built a strong relationship with the California prospect already.

"Me talking to him (Detmer), it’s almost like talking to a friend because I’ve known him for however long now, so there’s no real awkwardness or anything like that,” Weber told The Wolverine. “But it was just great to hear them reassure their interest in me

Weber to visit Michigan

On Friday, just after naming Michigan as one of his top schools, Weber posted on X that he has scheduled a visit to Ann Arbor to visit the Wolverines on March 24.

"I’m very high on Michigan," Weber told Rivals' Adam Gorney. "The staff that is there now was the first staff to offer me when they were at Utah. So them believing in me means a lot to me. Can’t wait to get on a visit.”

Even with Weber being a West Coast prospect and many schools from that side of the country being involved in his recruitment, it seems like Michigan is building some early momentum in this recruitment and could very well stay in this for the long haul.