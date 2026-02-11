8 Michigan Football Players Receive Invite to NFL Combine
Eight players from the 2025 Michigan Wolverines football roster have been invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that will take place on Feb. 23-March 1, according to a report from Aaron McMann of MLive.
The eight invitees from the Wolverines include: H-Back Max Bredeson, WR Donaven McCulley, EDGE/LB Jaishawn Barham, TE Marlin Klein, DL Derrick Moore, DL Rayshaun Benny, K Dominic Zvada and LB Jimmy Rolder.
Football fans who wish to keep up on the former Wolverines to see where their journeys take them in the next step of their football careers can watch the combine on the NFL Network.
Where each player projects in the NFL Draft
Max Bredeson: According to nflmockdraftdatabase.com, Bredeson is a projected sixth round pick.
Donaven McCulley: According to thedraftnetwork.com, McCulley projects as a day three selection (rounds 4-7) in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Marlin Klein: The former Michigan tight end projects as a day three selection with the ability to rise to day two (rounds 2-3), according to draftnation.com
Jaishawn Barham: Barham is seen as a player with high upside and is projected as a strong day two prospect with the potential to rise into being a first round selection, according to draftnation.com.
Rayshaun Benny: The defensive lineman put together an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl and will look to do the same at the combine. According to the draftnetwork.com, Benny projects as a second round pick, with other sites having him selected in the third round.
Derrick Moore: Moore had a terrific week of Senior Bowl practices and will look to build on that momentum going into the combine and draft in April. According to draftnation.com, Moore projects as a day two lock with the potential to go in the first round.
Jimmy Rolder: Rolder spent a lot of his Michigan career as a rotational linebacker, but started to blossom at the position for the Wolverines in 2025. His improvement was so noticeable that ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. tabbed Rolder as a player who could be selected in the early rounds in the draft come April.
Dominic Zvada: The former Wolverine kicker has what it takes to be a high level kicker in the NFL despite some inconsistencies in 2025. Overall, he put together a very good college career during his time with the Wolverines and Arkansas State. Kiper lists Zvada as the third best kicker/punter in the 2026 draft.
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14