8 Michigan Football Players Receive Invite to NFL Combine

Eight players from the 2025 Michigan Wolverines football roster have been invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that will take place on Feb. 23-March 1, according to a report from Aaron McMann of MLive.

The eight invitees from the Wolverines include: H-Back Max Bredeson, WR Donaven McCulley, EDGE/LB Jaishawn Barham, TE Marlin Klein, DL Derrick Moore, DL Rayshaun Benny, K Dominic Zvada and LB Jimmy Rolder.

Football fans who wish to keep up on the former Wolverines to see where their journeys take them in the next step of their football careers can watch the combine on the NFL Network.

Where each player projects in the NFL Draft

Max Bredeson: According to nflmockdraftdatabase.com, Bredeson is a projected sixth round pick.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) locks up with Michigan Wolverines tight end Max Bredeson (44) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Michigan won 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Donaven McCulley: According to thedraftnetwork.com, McCulley projects as a day three selection (rounds 4-7) in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michigan wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) makes a catch against Ohio State cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) and safety Jaylen McClain (18) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marlin Klein: The former Michigan tight end projects as a day three selection with the ability to rise to day two (rounds 2-3), according to draftnation.com

Jaishawn Barham: Barham is seen as a player with high upside and is projected as a strong day two prospect with the potential to rise into being a first round selection, according to draftnation.com.

Rayshaun Benny: The defensive lineman put together an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl and will look to do the same at the combine. According to the draftnetwork.com, Benny projects as a second round pick, with other sites having him selected in the third round.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) fires up the crowd in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Derrick Moore: Moore had a terrific week of Senior Bowl practices and will look to build on that momentum going into the combine and draft in April. According to draftnation.com, Moore projects as a day two lock with the potential to go in the first round.

Jimmy Rolder: Rolder spent a lot of his Michigan career as a rotational linebacker, but started to blossom at the position for the Wolverines in 2025. His improvement was so noticeable that ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. tabbed Rolder as a player who could be selected in the early rounds in the draft come April.

Dominic Zvada: The former Wolverine kicker has what it takes to be a high level kicker in the NFL despite some inconsistencies in 2025. Overall, he put together a very good college career during his time with the Wolverines and Arkansas State. Kiper lists Zvada as the third best kicker/punter in the 2026 draft.