Wolverine Digest

8 Michigan Football Players Receive Invite to NFL Combine

These former Wolverines have been invited to Indianapolis to the 2026 NFL Combine
Seth Berry|
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates a Michigan State turnover during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025.
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates a Michigan State turnover during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Michigan Wolverines

Eight players from the 2025 Michigan Wolverines football roster have been invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that will take place on Feb. 23-March 1, according to a report from Aaron McMann of MLive.

The eight invitees from the Wolverines include: H-Back Max Bredeson, WR Donaven McCulley, EDGE/LB Jaishawn Barham, TE Marlin Klein, DL Derrick Moore, DL Rayshaun Benny, K Dominic Zvada and LB Jimmy Rolder.

Football fans who wish to keep up on the former Wolverines to see where their journeys take them in the next step of their football careers can watch the combine on the NFL Network.

Where each player projects in the NFL Draft

Max Bredeson: According to nflmockdraftdatabase.com, Bredeson is a projected sixth round pick.

Max Bredeson blocks
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) locks up with Michigan Wolverines tight end Max Bredeson (44) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Michigan won 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Donaven McCulley: According to thedraftnetwork.com, McCulley projects as a day three selection (rounds 4-7) in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Donaven McCulley makes catc
Michigan wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) makes a catch against Ohio State cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) and safety Jaylen McClain (18) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marlin Klein: The former Michigan tight end projects as a day three selection with the ability to rise to day two (rounds 2-3), according to draftnation.com

Jaishawn Barham: Barham is seen as a player with high upside and is projected as a strong day two prospect with the potential to rise into being a first round selection, according to draftnation.com.

Rayshaun Benny: The defensive lineman put together an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl and will look to do the same at the combine. According to the draftnetwork.com, Benny projects as a second round pick, with other sites having him selected in the third round.

Rayshaun Benny
Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) fires up the crowd in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Derrick Moore: Moore had a terrific week of Senior Bowl practices and will look to build on that momentum going into the combine and draft in April. According to draftnation.com, Moore projects as a day two lock with the potential to go in the first round.

Jimmy Rolder: Rolder spent a lot of his Michigan career as a rotational linebacker, but started to blossom at the position for the Wolverines in 2025. His improvement was so noticeable that ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. tabbed Rolder as a player who could be selected in the early rounds in the draft come April.

Dominic Zvada: The former Wolverine kicker has what it takes to be a high level kicker in the NFL despite some inconsistencies in 2025. Overall, he put together a very good college career during his time with the Wolverines and Arkansas State. Kiper lists Zvada as the third best kicker/punter in the 2026 draft.

Published
Seth Berry
SETH BERRY

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.

Share on XFollow berry_seth14
Home/Football