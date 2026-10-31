How to Watch Michigan Football’s Halloween Matchup With Rutgers

Coming off its third loss in four games, the Michigan Wolverines have a chance to get back in the win column, heading to New Jersey to take on Rutgers.

The Wolverines had plenty of chances to take down No. 6 Indiana last week, but fell short in overtime 13-6.

Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh (3) reacts to 13-6 overtime loss to Indiana at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for the Scarlet Knights, they are coming into the weekend with a 2-5 overall record, while winning just one game in conference play. That win came against Maryland, coming away with a seven-point victory on Oct. 17

That sets the scene for today’s matchup; here is how Michigan fans can watch the Wolverines take on the Scarlet Knights.

Michigan linebacker Aisea Moa (13) celebrates a play against Iowa with defensive end Dom Nichols (8) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How to Watch

Day: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Where: SHI Stadium (Piscataway, N.J.)

Network: Fox One

On the call: Jason Horowitz and Jake Butt

Spread: Michigan -16.5 points (via DraftKings)

Over/under: 45.5 total points (via DraftKings)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

History Between the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights

The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights have only matched up against one another 10 times, with Michigan winning nine of those.

Rutgers' only win came in the first meeting between the two squads in 2014, coming away with a 26-24 win at home.

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Storylines to Watch For

On Thursday afternoon, I detailed my top three storylines to watch heading into today’s game against the Scarlet Knight.

All of which were related to the offensive side of the ball, with the defense being elite for UofM in 2026 to this point.

The first storyline was related to Jason Beck and whether he can call a good game as the offensive coordinator in Ann Arbor. He has received a lot of criticism for the struggling Michigan offense and needs to prove he is the man for the job. This is a perfect week to get right for Beck.

Looking deeper into the Michigan offense, one of the most disappointing aspects has been the run game. Jordan Marshall, who had All-American aspirations heading into the year, has been beyond disappointing in his production. That is most likely a mix of things, between playcalling, blocking and the actual running backs themselves. Again, if there is a week to fix this, it is now.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr (14) hands the ball to running back Jordan Marshall (23) against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lastly, will Michigan still come out with juice and ready to play after three losses in seven games? Or will they give up on the 2026 season?

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