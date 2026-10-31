How to Watch Michigan Football’s Halloween Matchup With Rutgers
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Coming off its third loss in four games, the Michigan Wolverines have a chance to get back in the win column, heading to New Jersey to take on Rutgers.
The Wolverines had plenty of chances to take down No. 6 Indiana last week, but fell short in overtime 13-6.
As for the Scarlet Knights, they are coming into the weekend with a 2-5 overall record, while winning just one game in conference play. That win came against Maryland, coming away with a seven-point victory on Oct. 17
That sets the scene for today’s matchup; here is how Michigan fans can watch the Wolverines take on the Scarlet Knights.
How to Watch
- Day: Saturday, Oct. 31
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Where: SHI Stadium (Piscataway, N.J.)
- Network: Fox One
- On the call: Jason Horowitz and Jake Butt
- Spread: Michigan -16.5 points (via DraftKings)
- Over/under: 45.5 total points (via DraftKings)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
History Between the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights
The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights have only matched up against one another 10 times, with Michigan winning nine of those.
Rutgers' only win came in the first meeting between the two squads in 2014, coming away with a 26-24 win at home.
Storylines to Watch For
On Thursday afternoon, I detailed my top three storylines to watch heading into today’s game against the Scarlet Knight.
All of which were related to the offensive side of the ball, with the defense being elite for UofM in 2026 to this point.
The first storyline was related to Jason Beck and whether he can call a good game as the offensive coordinator in Ann Arbor. He has received a lot of criticism for the struggling Michigan offense and needs to prove he is the man for the job. This is a perfect week to get right for Beck.
Looking deeper into the Michigan offense, one of the most disappointing aspects has been the run game. Jordan Marshall, who had All-American aspirations heading into the year, has been beyond disappointing in his production. That is most likely a mix of things, between playcalling, blocking and the actual running backs themselves. Again, if there is a week to fix this, it is now.
Lastly, will Michigan still come out with juice and ready to play after three losses in seven games? Or will they give up on the 2026 season?
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2