After falling to rival Michigan State last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines football team has another chance to clinch bowl eligibility this weekend against No. 16 Oregon.

It will not be an easy task for the Wolverines having to travel to Eugene. Oregon is coming off a double-digit road win against Ohio State and back-to-back ranked wins.

This will also be our first look at Michigan without offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who was fired after Saturday’s loss to the Spartans.

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck talks with quarterback Tommy Carr during a timeout in the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State beat Michigan 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here is how to watch the Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch

Day: Saturday, Nov. 14

Time: 3:30 PM ET (12:30 PST)

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Ore.)

Network: Fox Sports 1

On the call: Tim Brando, Devin Gardner, and Josh Sims

Spread: Oregon -10.5 points (via DraftKings)

Over/under: 38.5 total points (via DraftKings)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

History Between the Wolverines and Ducks

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Despite being Big Ten foes, the two programs have only played each other six times, considering the Ducks joined the conference in 2024.

The series is tied 3-3, as the Ducks are on a three game winning streak in the series. Michigan hasn’t beaten Oregon since Oct. 6, 1973, winning 24-0 in Ann Arbor. The last time the two teams faced off was Nov. 2, 2024, when the Ducks won 38-17.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) celebrates following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Storylines to Watch For

On Thursday afternoon, I detailed my top three storylines to watch heading into today’s contest for the Maize and Blue. These are the top three things I will be on the lookout for when the game kicks off Saturday afternoon.

Will the offense be better without Beck calling the plays? Jim Harding has taken over the OC position, as the Michigan offense has been nothing short of awful all season. It will be interesting to see if anything changes or if it is more of the same.

Unfortunately, I don’t think the issues they have had can be solved in one week.

Next, has the team quit? You have to wonder how much of a disaster this season feels like it is becoming if the team is still bought in.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State won the game 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last but not least, will we get the same Kyle Whittingham? Whittingham has felt lifeless and out of touch all season. Much like the offense, do I expect this to change? No. But maybe the criticism will help ignite a fire for the first-year head coach.

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