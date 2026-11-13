Three storylines I’m Watching Most as Michigan Football Looks to Bounce Back from Brutal Loss to MSU

Michigan football has hit a new low, at least in terms of recent history. The Wolverines fell to rival Michigan State at home last Saturday in one of the worst losses in program history.

The Spartans entered the weekend with a long list of backups starting, a 2-6 overall record, winless in Big Ten play and beat Michigan in the Big House. It was an ugly game that was hard to watch from start to finish.

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs the ball as Michigan Wolverines safety Mason Curtis (25) lunges for a tackle during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the Wolverines will head to Eugene to take on No. 16 Oregon this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST. The Ducks are coming off a big win, taking down Ohio State 41-28 last Saturday in Columbus.

Here are three storylines I am watching most as the Maize and Blue look to bounce back and pull off an upset.

Will the Offense Look Any Different?

This week, the biggest headline for Michigan football was the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Back. The news came the day after falling to the Spartans, despite head coach Kyle Whittingham saying they would reevaluate once the season ends during his press conference following the loss.

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck looks over his play call sheet during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State beat Michigan 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jim Harding, the offensive line coach, will be replacing Beck for the time being. Harding has been with Whittingham for over a decade, dating back to his days with Utah.

Unfortunately, I wouldn’t expect to see much change offensively, but I hope Harding, Whittingham and the Wolverine offense prove that to not be the case.

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Has This Team Quit?

With how this season is playing out, you have to start wondering if the team is still bought in.

The Jason Beck firing is going to go one of two ways: spark the team down the stretch or dig the hole deeper.

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Anelu Lafaele (11) and safety Michael Richard (7) tackle Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the players aren’t bought into Whittingham and his system, could this season get worse? They won’t be projected to win another game this season.

Same Old Kyle?

It seems like everything is coming back to the coaches, but it’s justified. They deserve a lot of the blame this season.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham walks up the tunnel after 13-6 loss to Indiana in overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whittingham seems lifeless on the sideline. Will we finally see some energy out of the first-year head coach?

Likely the answer will be no. But maybe being on the hot seat will start to light a fire under Whittingham to start doing something different. He should be coaching like his job is on the line.

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