How to Watch Michigan Football’s Week Five Game Against Minnesota

For the first time this season, Michigan football hits the road after four straight games at The Big House in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are heading to Minneapolis, Minn., to take on Minnesota in its second conference game of the 2026 campaign.

It was a rough start to conference play for UofM, falling to Iowa at home in a game they dominated for three quarters.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Chris Bracy (7), linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (12), and defensive back Jyaire Hill (0) react in the third quarter of a game against UTEP at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines will need to look past that, matching up with a Golden Gophers squad that enters the weekend 3-1, with their only loss to nationally ranked Mississippi State.

How to Watch

Day: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: Noon ET

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Network: FOX

On the call: Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt

Spread: Michigan -6.0 points (via DraftKings)

Over/under: 43.5 total points (via DraftKings)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

History Between the Wolverines and Golden Gophers

Two programs that are very familiar with one another, Michigan and Minnesota are approaching 100 games played against one another. As it stands, Michigan leads the series 72-22-2 and has won the last five meetings.

Sep 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs for yards against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2024 was the last time the two squads matched up, as Michigan won 27-24 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines had a comfortable 24-3 lead heading into the final quarter, but gave up 21 points down the stretch.

It has been over a decade since Michigan has lost to Minnesota, the last time being in 2014 when the Golden Gophers beat Michigan 30-14 in Ann Arbor. The last time Michigan lost in Minneapolis was nearly 50 years ago (Oct. 22, 1977).

Storylines to Watch For

On Thursday afternoon, I detailed my top storylines to watch heading into today’s game against the Golden Gophers.

Sep 26, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) passes against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first and most obvious thing to watch is Michigan’s discipline and if the Wolverines can avoid costly penalties. It has been the biggest flaw this season and something head coach Kyle Whittingham needs to address if he doesn’t want this season to start going south.

Next, it is seeing how the Wolverines respond to the adversity of last week. Will they bounce back and dominate today or let last week send them into a downward spiral. We should notice almost immediately.

Lastly, what will the Maize and Blue look like in their first game outside of Ann Arbor? It marks the first road game of the Kyle Whittingham era.

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