How to Watch Michigan Football’s Week Five Game Against Minnesota
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For the first time this season, Michigan football hits the road after four straight games at The Big House in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are heading to Minneapolis, Minn., to take on Minnesota in its second conference game of the 2026 campaign.
It was a rough start to conference play for UofM, falling to Iowa at home in a game they dominated for three quarters.
The Wolverines will need to look past that, matching up with a Golden Gophers squad that enters the weekend 3-1, with their only loss to nationally ranked Mississippi State.
How to Watch
- Day: Saturday, Oct. 3
- Time: Noon ET
- Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minn.)
- Network: FOX
- On the call: Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt
- Spread: Michigan -6.0 points (via DraftKings)
- Over/under: 43.5 total points (via DraftKings)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
History Between the Wolverines and Golden Gophers
Two programs that are very familiar with one another, Michigan and Minnesota are approaching 100 games played against one another. As it stands, Michigan leads the series 72-22-2 and has won the last five meetings.
2024 was the last time the two squads matched up, as Michigan won 27-24 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines had a comfortable 24-3 lead heading into the final quarter, but gave up 21 points down the stretch.
It has been over a decade since Michigan has lost to Minnesota, the last time being in 2014 when the Golden Gophers beat Michigan 30-14 in Ann Arbor. The last time Michigan lost in Minneapolis was nearly 50 years ago (Oct. 22, 1977).
Storylines to Watch For
On Thursday afternoon, I detailed my top storylines to watch heading into today’s game against the Golden Gophers.
The first and most obvious thing to watch is Michigan’s discipline and if the Wolverines can avoid costly penalties. It has been the biggest flaw this season and something head coach Kyle Whittingham needs to address if he doesn’t want this season to start going south.
Next, it is seeing how the Wolverines respond to the adversity of last week. Will they bounce back and dominate today or let last week send them into a downward spiral. We should notice almost immediately.
Lastly, what will the Maize and Blue look like in their first game outside of Ann Arbor? It marks the first road game of the Kyle Whittingham era.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2