How to Watch Michigan Football’s Week Four Game Against Iowa

The No. 18 Michigan football team is once again back at The Big House today for its fourth consecutive home game to begin the season. Today’s game also serves as the conference opener, as No. 17 Iowa comes to Ann Arbor.

After a shaky start last week against UTEP, the Wolverines finished strong to secure a convincing 52-17 win over the Miners.

If the Wolverines can ride the momentum of the second half of last week, they should put themselves in a good spot to win this game.

Sep 19, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Tomas O'Meara (36) runs the ball against the Texas El Paso Miners during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch

Day: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Network: CBS

On the call: Brad Nessler and Charles Davis

Spread: Michigan -5.5 points (via DraftKings)

Over/under: 38.5 total points (via DraftKings)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

History Between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes

Two programs that are very familiar with one another, the Wolverines and Hawkeyes have matched up 61 times. UofM leads the series 43-14-4 and has won the last four games between the two squads.

Sep 19, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Braeden Jackson (22) and tight end Mason Woods (19) react after a touchdown by Jackson against the UNI Panthers during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been three seasons since the two teams have played each other, back in the Big Ten Championship in 2023, when the Wolverines came away with a 16-0 victory.

Storylines to Watch For

On Thursday afternoon, I outlined my top storylines to watch for heading into today’s game against the Hawkeyes.

First, seeing if the Wolverines can carry their momentum from the last game into this one. As mentioned, UofM had a strong second half showing against UTEP and they need to keep that going into the start of today’s game.

Next is watching who leads the Michigan rushing attack, which has been underwhelming this season compared to expectations.

Sep 19, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Savion Hiter (5) runs against Texas El Paso Miners defensive lineman Sterling Miles (19) during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Coming into the season, Jordan Marshall had high expectations as the top running back in this offense. Three games in and he still hasn’t led the team in rushing in a single game (Bryce Underwood twice and Savion Hiter once).

“On the season, Underwood is leading the team with 156 yards on the ground and two TD’s. Last week, Hiter had 62 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns.”

Finally, Michigan needs to be more disciplined on both sides of the ball. Turnovers and penalties need to be cleaned up, especially with conference play starting.

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