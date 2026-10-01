Three Storylines I’m Watching Most in Michigan’s First Road Game of 2026 vs. Minnesota
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After a heartbreaking loss to Iowa in week four, the Michigan Wolverines are hitting the road to take on Minnesota.
It'll mark the second conference game of the season, as they look to get back on track after last week.
The Golden Gophers enter Saturday’s contest with a 3-1 overall record, coming off a road win over Washington in their Big Ten opener. Minnesota's only loss came against Mississippi State, who is 4-0 and ranked No. 16 in the nation.
Here are the top three storylines I'm watching this week when the game kicks off.
Can the Wolverines Avoid Costly Penalties
Anyone who watched last Saturday’s game saw who was the better team. Taking any bias out of it, Michigan dominated that game. The yardage totals tell the story; the Wolverines finished with 429 total yards as opposed to 285 for the Hawkeyes.
What held UofM back was costly penalties and not being able to finish drives. They also had a late hit out of bounds on third and long on Iowa’s last drive that kept the Hawkeyes' hopes alive.
Michigan ranks 114th of 138 teams in the nation in fewest penalty yards, averaging 72.25 per game, while averaging eight total penalties per game, ranking 110th in the nation and 16th in the conference.
I said it last week in the storylines to watch: Michigan cannot be undisciplined in Big Ten play. They didn’t fix that last week and it cost them a game they should’ve won.
Bounce Back or Fold?
I think the Wolverines will use the loss against Iowa as fuel and come out on fire. But there is always a chance they dwell on it and come out flat.
It's a great spot to see what the Maize and Blue is made of.
If they can finish drives early in this game, they could run away with it early. But the first few drives should be telling of how Michigan is going to respond to adversity.
Last week was the best we have seen the Michigan offense and sophomore QB Bryce Underwood. If they can keep that momentum rolling into Saturday, they should be fine.
First Road Test
So far this season, Michigan hasn't played a game away from Ann Arbor.
It will mark the first game of the Kyle Whittingham era that the Wolverines are on the road. Road games are always going to be tougher and Minnesota is not an opponent to take lightly.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2