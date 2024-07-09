'I'm Excited To Wear It': Sherrone Moore Plans To Continue Michigan Coaching Tradition Moving Forward
The Michigan Football program is all about tradition, so it should come as no surprise that Sherrone Moore is embracing those traditions in his new role as head coach. During a recent interview with the Big Ten Network, Moore talked about one specific tradition he's excited to carry forward - a tradition that returned under previous U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh.
"You know what? It's pretty cool to wear this hat," Moore said. "It's the skinny 'M'. It's a tradition I wanted to carry along that coach [Harbaugh] did, and obviously Bo [Schembechler] did. It feels different understanding and knowing the position you're in, but I'm excited to wear it."
The skinny block M hat was worn by former legendary U-M head coach Bo Schembechler throughout his coaching career from the late 60's to the late 80's, and it was something that Jim Harbaugh brought back to Ann Arbor when he accepted the head coaching position in 2015. Moore, who served as a member of Harbaugh's staff for six seasons beginning back in 2018,typically wore a traditional block M hat during that time. When he made the transition from OC to HC this past off-season, he opted to continue to the tradition of wearing the famed skinny block M hat in his new role.
It might seem trivial to an outsider, but those are the kind of traditions that Michigan fans absolutely love, and it's that level of detail about the little things that makes the University of Michigan such a special place.
In addition to his attire, Moore also talked about what kind of team the Wolverines will be under his leadership. Michigan has developed a reputation of being a bully within the Big Ten over the last three seasons, and that level of toughness and physicality is something that Moore intends to continue on his watch.
"I think biggest thing you want to see is that you create a callous of physicality, a mentality to continue to sustain and withstand strain in tight moments, and we'll create that as much as we can in within camp," Moore said. "But also stay healthy. And we've got a great schedule ahead of us, we're excited about the schedule."
The schedule is certainly going to be more difficult with teams like Oregon and Ohio State on the menu, along with a massive Week 2 matchup with Texas in Ann Arbor. In order to defend their current status as Big Ten Champions, Moore knows that he'll need plenty of new players to emerge as leaders in 2024.
"I think the culture that's built now is that the guys understand that, and they understand that it really doesn't matter who's in that seat, who's in that chair, who's in those uniforms," Moore said. "The standard is the same. When you wear the block M, you wear it with pride and you go attack and try to win championships. So that's what we're going to try to do, and we know there's a process to it. We've got to keep attacking that process."