Injury Report: Blake Frazier Headlines 9 Michigan Football Players OUT vs. Oregon

Michigan hopes to turn a corner on Saturday after a disastrous loss the last time it was on the field. The Wolverines are coming off a 15-6 loss to rival Michigan State in the Big House this past weekend. But Michigan needs one more win to gain bowl eligibility and that's what Kyle Whittingham's program looks to accomplish when the Wolverines take the field against Oregon.

That wasn't the goal for Michigan when it started the season. It was to contend for the Big Ten and make the playoff, but neither will happen and now the Wolverines can play spoiler. Oregon is coming off two ranked wins and has put itself squarely in the hunt. A loss to Michigan, however, would eliminate the Ducks from playoff contention.

But Michigan will have to get the job done without a couple of key pieces, most notably, Blake Frazier.

Michigan's injury report

Out

WR Kendrick Bell

WR Channing Goodwin

WR Braydon Alford

RB Micah Ka'apana

DE Julius Holly

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andrew Sprague

OL Blake Frazier

DE Nate Marshall

Game time decision

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OL Brady Norton

Offensive line in more flux

It's been a tough season for Michigan's offensive line. On top of not playing up to the standard, the Wolverines have been full of injuries. At this point, don't expect Andrew Sprague to play anymore games this season — he's been out since Week 3 against UTEP. The Wolverines have had to change their lineup several times this season due to the injury bug.

It won't be any different against Oregon. Blake Frazier is now officially out. He's been considered doubtful all week long, and it was freshman Marky Walbridge who replaced him last weekend. Brady Norton is also considered a game-time decision. Against Michigan State, we saw Evan Link move inside and Andrew Babalola come in at left tackle. It's possible Link moves inside and we see both Babalola and Walbridge start against Oregon.

The good news for Michigan is that it appears the defenders are good to go. Both Dom Nichols and John Henry Daley are off the report, along with Rod Moore. All three of them have been on the report since Wednesday, and if Michigan has any shot against Oregon, the Wolverines will need them to be at their best.

Oregon running back Jordan Davison is also out, which means the Wolverines will be up against the Ducks' second string quarterback and running back.

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