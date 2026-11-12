Availability Report: New Injuries Could Leave Michigan Thin at Key Positions
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The Michigan Wolverines initial injury report came out late Wednesday night with a few new additions to the report. This comes on the heels of Michigan’s 15-6 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.
This week, they’ll take on the Oregon Ducks.
The news early in the week is a bit of a mixed bag. Here’s how everything shakes out.
Out
WR Kendrick Bell
WR Braydon Alford
RB Micah KA’apana
DE Julius Holly
OL Ace Hamilton
OL Andrew Sprague
Doubtful
OL Blake Frazier
Questionable
S Rod Moore
DE Dom Nichols
WR Channing Goodwin
TE Jalen Hoffman
OL Brady Norton
TE Hogan Hansen
DE John Henry Daley
What It Means
The first piece of news that is encouraging is that defensive back Shamari Earls is off the report after missing last week’s game for an undisclosed reason. Earls is talented and the Michigan defensive backfield will need plenty of help against Oregon’s high powered offense this weekend.
The bad news comes from both of Michigan’s starting tackles. Andrew Sprague has missed most of the season, and it feels unlikely that he’ll return at any point this year. Blake Frazier left Saturday’s game against Michigan State with an injury that has him listed as doubtful for this week.
If Michigan does not get Frazier back for Saturday, the starting tackles could be the group that finished off the game on Saturday. Andrew Babalola got his first bit of action on Saturday, moving Evan Link to left guard before Nathan Efobi moved to right guard for an injured Brady Norton.
That could mean true freshman Marky Walbridge is starting at right tackle. Walbridge started against Indiana a few weeks ago and struggled.
Michigan’s depth at defensive end could come into question this week as both John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols remain on the injury report with nagging injuries they’ve been battling for multiple weeks.
Daley was excellent last week, while Nichols has struggled while trying to fight through his injury. He’s working his way back to 100 percent.
Jalen Hoffman and Hogan Hansen could give Michigan’s depth at tight end a significant blow as well. That could mean more snaps for true freshman Mason Bonner, who Michigan has talked about a lot since fall camp but it has not translated to the field.
Finally, Channing Goodwin’s injury could mean more snaps for Salesi Moa and Travis Johnson. Johnson had some nice moments last week in an otherwise forgettable offensive night for Michigan State.
Rod Moore has been on the injury report for multiple weeks, and continues to battle. Michigan will need him in the secondary against Oregon.
Surprise Injuries?
In this era of college football, some injuries are worth monitoring as potential opt outs. There are no candidates on the list this week as players who may have opted out as they prepare to transfer elsewhere.
Michigan has already lost Nate Marshall to an indefinite suspension for violating team rules. Nothing this week, however, suggests that Michigan has lost any players yet.
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Jacob is a sports writer across OnSI, including the Michigan Wolverines and the Green Bay Packers. He is a lifelong midwesterner who grew up watching Lloyd Carr, Charles Woodson and the 1997 National Champion Michigan Wolverines. Part of that passion is what inspired Jacob to pursue his journalism degree at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor's in Journalism and Mass Media.Follow JacobWestendorf