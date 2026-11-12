Availability Report: New Injuries Could Leave Michigan Thin at Key Positions

The Michigan Wolverines initial injury report came out late Wednesday night with a few new additions to the report. This comes on the heels of Michigan’s 15-6 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

This week, they’ll take on the Oregon Ducks.

The news early in the week is a bit of a mixed bag. Here’s how everything shakes out.

Out

WR Kendrick Bell

WR Braydon Alford

RB Micah KA’apana

DE Julius Holly

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andrew Sprague

Doubtful

OL Blake Frazier

Questionable

S Rod Moore

DE Dom Nichols

WR Channing Goodwin

TE Jalen Hoffman

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

OL Brady Norton

TE Hogan Hansen

DE John Henry Daley

Michigan State quarterback (11) Alessio Milivojevic gets pressured as he throws the ball by Michigan (90) John Henry Daley during first half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What It Means

The first piece of news that is encouraging is that defensive back Shamari Earls is off the report after missing last week’s game for an undisclosed reason. Earls is talented and the Michigan defensive backfield will need plenty of help against Oregon’s high powered offense this weekend.

The bad news comes from both of Michigan’s starting tackles. Andrew Sprague has missed most of the season, and it feels unlikely that he’ll return at any point this year. Blake Frazier left Saturday’s game against Michigan State with an injury that has him listed as doubtful for this week.

If Michigan does not get Frazier back for Saturday, the starting tackles could be the group that finished off the game on Saturday. Andrew Babalola got his first bit of action on Saturday, moving Evan Link to left guard before Nathan Efobi moved to right guard for an injured Brady Norton.

That could mean true freshman Marky Walbridge is starting at right tackle. Walbridge started against Indiana a few weeks ago and struggled.

Michigan’s depth at defensive end could come into question this week as both John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols remain on the injury report with nagging injuries they’ve been battling for multiple weeks.

Daley was excellent last week, while Nichols has struggled while trying to fight through his injury. He’s working his way back to 100 percent.

Jalen Hoffman and Hogan Hansen could give Michigan’s depth at tight end a significant blow as well. That could mean more snaps for true freshman Mason Bonner, who Michigan has talked about a lot since fall camp but it has not translated to the field.

Finally, Channing Goodwin’s injury could mean more snaps for Salesi Moa and Travis Johnson. Johnson had some nice moments last week in an otherwise forgettable offensive night for Michigan State.

Rod Moore has been on the injury report for multiple weeks, and continues to battle. Michigan will need him in the secondary against Oregon.

Surprise Injuries?

In this era of college football, some injuries are worth monitoring as potential opt outs. There are no candidates on the list this week as players who may have opted out as they prepare to transfer elsewhere.

Michigan has already lost Nate Marshall to an indefinite suspension for violating team rules. Nothing this week, however, suggests that Michigan has lost any players yet.



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