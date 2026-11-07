Injury Report: Great News for Rod Moore, Dom Nichols, John Henry Daley for Michigan vs. MSU
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ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is set to host Michigan State for the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. The game will be played under the lights for the fifth year in a row, and the Wolverines have taken down the Spartans in four straight games.
But Michigan must be prepared for the Spartans to pull out all the stops in the game on Saturday night. Michigan State has two wins this season and the Wolverines should expect Pat Fitzgerald to pull out every stop to try and take down the Wolverines.
And Michigan has some positive/negative news ahead of the game against Michigan State when the injury report came out.
Michigan's availability report
Out
- WR Kendrick Bell
- CB Shamari Earls
- WR Braydon Alford
- RB Micah Ka'apana
- DE Julius Holly
- OL Ace Hamilton
- OL Andrew Sprague
Game time decision
- TE Hogan Hansen
What it means
This is about the cleanest bill of health Michigan could've asked for ahead of its rivalry game with Michigan State. The Wolverines will get both Dom Nichols and John Henry Daley back this weekend, with neither being listed on the report. Neither played last week at Rutgers, and Nichols hasn't played the last couple of weeks.
Also, Michigan will get Rod Moore back, who also didn't play last week against the Scarlet Knights. Moore wasn't listed on the injury report against Rutgers, but after he suffered an injury against Penn State, he has been very limited.
On the offensive side, Michigan will have its full complement of offensive linemen available. Blake Frazier, Jake Guarnerea, and Brady Norton aren't listed. There were rumblings of Michigan being out another starting lineman this weekend against Michigan State. That's still possible, but the Wolverines aren't listing anyone on the report. Avery Gach has made some noise and seeing a switch in the lineup is more than possible against the Spartans.
Tight end Hogan Hansen is listed as a game-time decision and that means he is going to give it a go. The Wolverines got Mason Bonner involved more last weekend and he played more snaps than he saw all season against Rutgers. It's obvious that Michigan is wanting to get its tall true freshman involved moving forward, and if Hansen can't play, expect more from Bonner.
The big news for rival Michigan State is that quarterback Alessio Milivojevic isn't listed on the report, which indicates he will be back in the lineup for the Spartans.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop