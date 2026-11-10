Michigan's Offense Catches Big Break Ahead of Oregon Showdown With Teitum Tuioti News

Michigan enters its 10th game of the season, at Oregon, and its offense is among the worst in college football. The Wolverines have the 132nd-ranked offense and Kyle Whittingham made a major change. Former offensive coordinator Jason Beck is out after nine games coaching the Wolverines and offensive line coach Jim Harding was named the interim offensive coordinator.

Harding doesn't have much of a background in calling plays, and Oregon is going to present a big challenge. But his offensive line caught a break on Monday when Dan Lanning announced some unfortunate injury news.

Star edge rusher Teitum Tuioti has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after he suffered a season-ending injury in the win over Ohio State last weekend.

"Unfortunately, Teitum is done for the year. He had a knee injury. He'll end up having surgery," Lanning said. "He's going to have to wait for a little bit to let things settle down."

“So, we'll see him walking around on crutches, and he left it on the line there on the field, man.” He added. “I don't know if he'll get another chance to play as an Oregon football player, but whoever gets to have that guy on their team in the future is going to be really, really lucky”

Tuioti is a big loss for Oregon, but will it matter for Michigan?

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Tuioti is among the best players Oregon has on its defense. He is third on the team with 44 tackles and leads the Ducks with nine tackles for loss. Tuioti also has 5.5 sacks in 2026 after leading the team with 9.5 sacks in 2025.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tuioti has the second-most pressures of any Oregon player with 27. He is behind Matayo Uiagalelei, who has 39 pressures this season.

It's tough news for Oregon, but a struggling Michigan team catches a break. The Wolverines likely won't have Blake Frazier this weekend, who Kyle Whittingham said was doubtful on Monday. That means the Wolverines would likely start freshman Marky Walbridge in his place, who has started a game this season.

It wouldn't be shocking to see Dan Lanning attack the freshman and send some pressure his way. But if the Ducks don't have one of their top pass rushers on the team, that's a win for Michigan. The bottom line is that the Wolverines have struggled to block this season and even without Tuioti, Michigan is going to be up against it.

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