Injury Update: Michigan's Donovan Edwards 'questionable' to return vs. Ohio State
Michigan entered today's game against Ohio State down two star players in cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland, and it appears the Wolverines will be without another signature player the rest of the way in Columbus.
According to a report from Fox sideline reporter Jenny Taft, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is 'questionable to return' in today's game against the Buckeyes. Edwards was injured with two and a half minutes left in the first half after getting rolled up on by a defender on an outside run towards Michigan sideline.
Edwards entered the Wolverines' injury tent, and was later seen without his shoulder pads on as the first half came to a close. Michigan, who entered as a 19.5-point underdog in this game, has played Ohio State to a 10-10 tie through the first 30 minutes of play.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI