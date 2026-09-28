It's Time For Kyle Whittingham to Live Up to His Reputation for Michigan Football

It was a phrase that reverberated through the chambers of Schembechler Hall as soon as it left the lips of new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham.

“You will become us, we will not become you,” Whittingham said.

After years of being rocked by scandals, most recently with their head coach being fired in disgrace due to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer that escalated into something far more serious.

Whittingham was brought in to be the adult in the room. The man assigned to clean up the program off the field.

It was also thought to be true that he would keep things clean on the field. Michigan may not be the most talented team, but if nothing else, Whittingham will ensure that they play clean.

Through four weeks, that has been defiantly not true. Michigan has eight personal foul penalties in four games.

Michigan cornerback Zeke Berry (10) celebrates a play against Iowa during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For those that are good at math, that means they get two personal foul penalties per game. Some of the penalties have been unavoidable.

The issue reared its ugly head on Saturday as Michigan was looking to close out the Iowa Hawkeyes in the conference opener.

Hank Brown threw an incomplete pass down the right sideline that fell incomplete.

It was fourth-and-12. The crowd was in a frenzy. They could smell blood. The likelihood of Iowa converting a fourth-and-12 against Michigan’s pass rush in that situation was minimal.

Until they got a second wind.

More Boneheaded Penalties

Zeke Berry saw Tony Diaz, took two steps, and shoved him into the sideline. Quibble with whether Diaz flopped a little, it doesn’t matter. Berry’s mistake could only be described as devastating.

What happened after that, was exactly what Michigan deserved. If you are willing to beat yourself, like Michigan has been for four weeks, eventually, a loss will come that is earned.

Iowa won the game in large part because of Michigan’s self-inflicted wounds.

Those are wounds that have been exacerbated over four weeks this season. Holding penalties that wipe out first downs. Alignment penalties that wipe out plays before they can even begin. Alignment issues are things that are taught on the first day of practice. The Wolverines cannot get lined up correctly.

On defense, the personal fouls are the biggest concern because of who is committing them.

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill (0) pushes Iowa wide receiver Tony Diaz (14) out of bound during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jyaire Hill’s personal foul in Week 2 was as boneheaded as it was selfish. Zeke Berry’s was devastating. Trey Pierce was flagged for a hands-to-the-face against Iowa.

Those are seniors that played under Sherrone Moore and Jim Harbaugh. Maybe the answer is that those players have not become us, as Whittingham once said.

Regardless, upperclassmen committing the amount of penalties that Michigan’s have through four weeks is inexcusable.

So what is the solution?

The quote at the top is important. Whittingham’s honeymoon is over. The Wolverines lost a game they should not have. The Wolverines have also played poorly more than they have played well through four weeks.

College football is not what it used to be. There is no time for patience. The players are paid now. College football is pro football-lite.

Whittingham needs to live up to his reputation as a coach whose teams play disciplined. The Wolverines’ schedule is daunting from here.

Iowa was supposed to be a win, which set Michigan up to only need to win two of their games against Indiana, Oregon, Penn State, and Ohio State to qualify for the college football playoff.

That assumes that Michigan took care of business in all the other games as well.

Now, Michigan has to not only take care of business against teams they should win against, but likely have to go 3-1 against the aforementioned opponents to get into the playoff.

Can they do that? Would they even be able to play clean enough to knock off a team like Indiana or Ohio State?

Iowa is more than willing to allow a team to beat themselves if they want to. Michigan allowed that to happen on Saturday.

Indiana? Ohio State?

They’ll blow a team away in embarrassing fashion if they’re trying to beat themselves.

How does Michigan stop beating itself? Yes, the players are part of that. The answer, however, is that attitude reflects leadership.

Michigan’s head coach, the disciplinarian, needs to live up to his reputation.



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