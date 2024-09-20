Jake Butt shares the blueprint for Michigan to beat USC
Former Michigan tight end and Mackey Award winner Jake Butt knows a thing or two about football. Not only did Butt play in the NFL, but he is now an analyst for the Big Ten Network.
Butt was tasked with making the perfect blueprint for Michigan on Saturday against USC. For starters, Butt believes Georgia Tech showed Michigan the way when the Yellow Jackets faced Florida State early in the year in Week 0. Georgia Tech took down the Seminoles and a lot of it was due to the run game.
With Michigan naming Alex Orji as the starting quarterback, Butt wants to see Michigan use Orji in some creative ways while using the Wolverine skill players around him.
"Alex Orji is likely to be a runner first. So you need creativity in the run game. Quarterback powers, quarterback options, then run counter and jet sweeps off of that."
Defensively, the Wolverines are going up against an elite offensive mind in Lincoln Riley and a high-flying attack led by quarterback Miller Moss. Butt believes Michigan had to do a good job in two areas: tacking the ball carrier and getting off the field on third downs.
"There are two keys, they have to tackle better. To start this season I don't think they've played to their standard in terms of tackling and fundamentals defensively and where that really comes into play they have to get off the field on third down."
Through three games, this Michigan team hasn't been good at open-field tackling and it's allowed a ton of yards after contact. The Wolverines have also struggled stopping teams from converting third downs. The past two weeks, Texas and Arkansas converted three third-down attempts on the opening drive and the Wolverines need to get off to a much better start if they are going to beat USC at home.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 4
Michigan football opponent preview: USC Trojans