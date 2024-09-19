Michigan football opponent preview: USC Trojans
Michigan will get conference play started on Saturday when it hosts the USC Trojans. It will mark the 11th meeting between the two teams, but the third ever in the regular season. The last time Michigan and USC met in the regular season was way back in 1958. The Trojans last beat the Wolverines in the 2007 Rose Bowl. USC leads the all-time series 6-4.
The Wolverines are coming off of a 28-18 win over Arkansas State last weekend to get Michigan back over .500. Sitting at 2-1 on the season, some say this is a must-win game for the Wolverines to keep their goals alive for the 2024 season. With a daunting schedule still ahead of it, Michigan needs to take care of business in the Big House.
USC, on the other hand, is coming off of a bye week. The Trojans are 2-0 and already have a resume-boosting win over LSU in Week 1. USC changed defensive coordinators and hired D'Anton Lynn who has the Trojans' defense playing great early on in the season.
Much like the Texas game, the Michigan defense will be challenged early through the air. The Trojans have Miller Moss back after an exceptional bowl game win in 2023. Moss also had four -- or more -- playmakers at his disposal to throw the ball to.
Here are some stats to know before watching the game on Saturday, along with some impact USC players.
2024 stat comparison:
Scoring offense: Michigan (99th) 23.3 PPG -- USC (27th) 37.5 PPG
Scoring defense: Michigan (57th) 19.7 PPG -- USC (18th) 10 PPG
Passing offense: Michigan (121st) 153 YPG -- USC (7th) 336.5 YPG
Passing defense: Michigan (90th) 234.3 YPG -- USC (71st) 205.5 YPG
Rushing offense: Michigan (50th) 176.3 YPG -- USC (67th) 159 YPG
Rushing defense: Michigan (15th) 70 YPG -- USC (33rd) 100 YPG
Total offense: Michigan (106th) 329.3 YPG -- USC (16th) 495.5 YPG
Total defense: Michigan (54th) 304.3 YPG -- USC (55th) 305.5 YPG
Turnovers Lost: Michigan 7 -- USC 1
Turnovers Gained: Michigan 3 -- USC 2
Sacks Allowed: Michigan 4 -- USC 2
Sacks: Michigan 4 -- USC 3
2024 PFF comparison:
Overall grade: Michigan (24th) 91.3 -- USC (45th) 87.9
Offense: Michigan (39th) 77.8 -- USC (18th) 82.1
Passing: Michigan (51st) 74.8 -- USC (11th) 87.9
Pass block: Michigan (88th) 64.6 -- USC (102nd) 61.2
Running: Michigan (10th) 86.3 -- USC (3rd) 91.3
Run block: Michigan (29th) 72.4 -- USC (63rd) 64.1
Defense: Michigan (53rd) 79.5 -- USC (91st) 71.3
Run defense: Michigan (15th) 89.5 -- USC (83rd) 71.6
Pass rush: Michigan (51st) 70.0 -- USC (79th) 65.3
Coverage: Michigan (80th) 73.4 -- USC (89th) 69.5
Top USC players to know:
QB Miller Moss: The first-year starting quarterback has looked every bit the part since last season's bowl game following Caleb William's departure from USC. It wasn't going to be easy for the Trojans to replace a former Heisman winner, but through games, its been seamless for Moss. He has 607 yards and two touchdowns through the air in two games this year. Michigan will get tasked stopping Moss and the USC passing attack.
RB Woody Marks: The Mississippi State transfer has become USC's lead back. Marks is averging nearly six yards per carry in two games. He has rushed for 171 yards and three scores on the ground. If Michigan doesn't try to make the Trojans one-dimensional on Saturday, USC could beat the Wolverines' defense in two different ways with a guy like Marks.
WR Zachariah Branch: The 5-foot-10 sophomore exploded on the scene last year with his quickness and how fast he is in open field -- especially from a return standpoint in 2023. USC has plenty of playmakers, but Branch is the most deadly. Branch has eight catches in two games for 75 yards. He has yet to catch a touchdown and it's likely Will Johnson will be matched up with him on Saturday.
WR Kyle Ford: Ford is a former five-star recruit who began his career with USC before transferring to UCLA in 2023. But he's back for his fifth year with the Trojans. Ford is more of that possession receiver who can get open downfield. He has just four catches on the season, but they went for 80 yards.
WR Kyron Hudson: The junior was the star of the show against LSU. He came down with some big catches and led the Trojans with five catches for over 80 yards. Hudson, a 6-foot-1 receiver, has caught for 99 yards in two games. He is behind tight end Lake McRee (137 yards).
LB Eric Gentry: Gentry is back for the Trojans' defense and has stepped up into a leadership role for USC. Through two games, he is leading with 14 tackles. Gentry isn't just an open-field tackler, but he can also get you behind the sticks. Gentry has 3.5 TFLs and one sack so far this season.
CB Jaylin Smith: Smith is also back for USC after finishing second on the team last season with 75 tackles. The senior has shifted from a safety role to more of a corner role in 2024. He currently has seven tackles in two games, but hasn't gotten his hands on a ball yet.
