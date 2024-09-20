Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 4
Big Ten Conference play really begins in Week 4 and it kicks off on Friday night when a pair of top-25 teams collide. It's the first time in a very long time both Illinois and Nebraska are both ranked and both appear to be solid teams this season. It's going to be a battle of the quarterbacks. Both Luke Altmyer and Dylan Raiola have shown plenty of good things through three weeks.
In other action, USC will get its first taste of the Big Ten by traveling to Ann Arbor to take on a new-look Michigan team. The Wolverines are switching things up at quarterback and are starting Alex Orji in place of Davis Warren.
The nightcap has a couple of games to keep an eye on. If you like defense, Iowa and Minnesota will square off in what is likely a low-scoring affair. Also, Michigan State looks to stay unbeaten when it travels to Boston College to take on the Eagles.
Here's my predictions for every Big Ten football game in Week 4.
Friday -- Illinois vs. Nebraska
As good as true freshman Dylan Raiola has been for Nebraska this season, statistically, Illinois' Luke Altmyer has been even better. Altmyer has been a huge reason the Illini started out the year 3-0 with a big win against Kansas. But this game is being played in Lincoln, in prime time, and the stadium will be rocking. The Illini have made me pay once when I took the Jayhawks, but I'm rolling with Raiola and the Huskers.
Final score: Nebraska 30, Illinois 21
Saturday -- Marshall vs. Ohio State
Marshall is coming off a 31-14 against Virginia Tech two weeks ago, while the Buckeyes are out to a 2-0 start while coming out of a bye also. The game is a 39.5-point spread for a reason. Unless Ohio State is caught looking ahead to Michigan State, this game shouldn't be close.
Final score: Ohio State 48, Marshall 7
Charlotte vs. Indiana
IU quarterback Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 755 yards and seven touchdowns in three games. Curt Cignetti has this team rolling and the Hoosiers are coming off of a big win against UCLA. Don't look now, but IU should be 4-0 entering next week.
Final score: Indiana 45, Charlotte 13
Villanova vs. Maryland
The Terps made up for their home loss against Michigan State two weeks ago by defeating Virginia in its own house. Maryland can't overlook Villanova, however. The Wildcats have a solid FCS program and are 3-0. But as long as Maryland plays to its standards, look for the Terps to win handily.
Final score: Mayland 31, Villanova 14
Kent State vs. Penn State
Penn State probably needed a week off to regroup following its close win over Bowling Green. But, the Nittany Lions realistically have another week off against Kent State -- I'm kidding.. sort of. Kent State just lost to Tennessee 71-0 and the Vols could've hung 100 if they wanted to. Penn State should crush the Golden Flashes.
Final score: Penn State 45, Kent State 3
USC vs. Michigan
There are so many unknowns for the Wolverines entering this game. While it feels like a must-win game for Michigan, how does Alex Orji play? Does the Wolverines' defense slow down USC? The Trojans have one of the better passing attacks in college football and that's been a weakness for Michigan through three weeks. While I do think Michigan can win this game, the Wolverines haven't shown much to make me think they will win against a high-flying offense. However this game goes, it's going to show a lot about both teams going forward in the Big Ten.
Final score: USC 28, Michigan 24
UCLA vs. LSU
I'm not real sure how good LSU really is. The Tigers did take USC to the brink before losing, but then were actually outplayed by South Carolina before pulling away. While LSU might've been a little overrated to start the year, UCLA isn't very good. The Tigers should get a home win over the Bruins.
Final score: LSU 34, UCLA 13
Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech
This game is played in Blacksburg which does give Virginia Tech the edge, but man, I'm high on Rutgers. I think the Scarlet Knights play a sound style of football and can lean heavily on running back Kyle Monangai. He's averaging over 150 yards per game on the ground and if Rutgers can control the time of possession, I look for the Scarlet Knights to come away with a small upset.
Final score: Rutgers 24, Virginia Tech 20
Northwestern vs. Washington
The Huskies are coming off of a tough loss against rival Washington State. It's clear this isn't the same Washington team as the 2023 Huskies, but Washington still has a good enough team to win some games in 2024. Northwestern is coming off of a win, but it's tough to pick the 'Cats this weekend.
Final score: Washington 27, Northwestern 13
Iowa vs. Minnesota
Getting running back Darius Taylor back to healthy has paid dividends for the Minnesota offense. The Gophers are coming off two-straight shutouts and the Gophers will have a big test on Saturday night. The Hawkeyes defense has been good, but the offense has been so unpredictable. Cade McNamara has had good moments and some really bad moments. Iowa is the favorite, but I'm going with the home team.
Final score: Minnesota 17, Iowa 13
Michigan State vs. Boston College
Michigan State had an impressive win over Maryland but I'm not ready to buy stock in the Spartans just yet. Boston College had a signature win early against Florida State and took Missouri to the brink. Got to take the Eagles at home.
Final score: Boston College 31, Michigan State 24
Purdue vs. Oregon State
Man, both Purdue and Oregon State looked bad last week. Notre Dame throttled the Boilermakers and the Beavers stood no chance against a struggling Oregon team. What are we going to see on Saturday? No clue, but I'll keep taking the home team I suppose.
Final score: Oregon State 24, Purdue 21
