Three keys to a Michigan victory over the USC Trojans
Michigan has yet another strong test this season and it comes from new Big Ten arrival, USC. The Trojans, who are 2-0, are coming off of a bye week in which it now has two full weeks to prepare for the Wolverines. Sherrone Moore might've thrown a wrench in the defensive game plan by announcing Alex Orji as the new starting quarterback. USC won't get much film on what Orji may be able to do through the air since he has just six pass attempts this season.
The Wolverines are coming off of a 28-18 win over Arkansas State to get them to 2-1 on the season. The score probably wasn't indicative as to how dominant Michigan was -- with its starters. The Wolverines' backups were the group who allowed the Red Wolves to score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Either way, Michigan has to be better on Saturday if it's going to beat the Trojans. Saturday will mark the first regular season game between the two teams since 1958. As the underdogs, here are three keys for Michigan to win the game.
1. Maintain a smash mouth identity
Michigan finally regained its offensive identity last weekend against Arkansas State. While you might roll your eyes and say 'Yeah, it was Arkansas State' the fact is, Michigan struggled to do anything on the ground during the first two weeks, and the Wolverines finally did what they wanted to do last weekend. The Wolverines rolled to 301 yards on the ground behind both Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards.
The Wolverines are starting Alex Orji at quarterback which will add another threat to the run game. The Trojans have averaged allowing 100 yards on the ground through two weeks, and that includes LSU during Week 1. But, analytically, PFF isn't high on the USC run defense. PFF ranks USC 83rd in the country with a 71.6 run defense grade.
This key goes in line with Michigan winning the time of possession game as well. Assuming Michigan can run the ball and control the trenches, that will keep the lethal USC offense off the field. Michigan doesn't want to get in a shootout with one of the best offenses in college football -- the Wolverines aren't built that way.
Michigan needs to stay true to itself and win the trench game offensively and allow itself to run the football.
2. Win the turnover battle
Michigan is 121st in the country with seven turnovers in three games. The Wolverines have a -4 turnover ratio and that's last in the Big Ten. Former starting quarterback Davis Warren threw six interceptions in 2.5 games he played this season which is a big reason as to why Sherrone Moore is making a quarterback change.
The way Michigan has played offensively, between being mostly vanilla and giving the ball away at will, it's losing football. With Orji behind center this week, the Wolverines have got to do a better job at taking care of the ball. Not throwing into double or triple coverage and securing the ball will go a long way into pulling off the upset at home.
Defensively, Michigan has forced three turnovers and the Wolverines need to make USC pay when it does make a mistake. The Wolverines' secondary will be tested on Saturday against Miller Moss and his explosive playmakers. Michigan has been less than stellar against the pass to open the season and if it's ever going to correct those issues -- it needs to be this weekend.
If USC does throw an interception or fumble, the Wolverines need to turn those into points.
3. Try to rattle Miller Moss
Shockingly, Michigan's feared defensive line of Derrick Moore, Josaiah Stewart, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant haven't been very scary in three games. The Wolverines have four sacks to their name which ranks 91st in the country. Michigan has struggled to get consistent pressure against the opposition and with how the Wolverines' secondary has had their struggles, getting pressure feels very important on Saturday.
USC has allowed two sacks in two games, but PFF ranks the Trojans' pass protection 102nd in the nation. PFF gives USC a 61.2 grade.
Left tackle Elijah Paige has allowed four pressures against Miller Moss and two QB hurries in the two games. While right tackle Mason Murphy has given up a sack. It would sound like both Moore and Stewart could make some noise against shaky tackle play.
Michigan needs its front four to wreak havoc on Saturday and get Moss on his heels.
