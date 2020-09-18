Jalen Mayfield Returns For 2020 Season

The start of the 2020 college football season is more fluid than that of any in years past, but Michigan will have at least one familiar face starting up front as offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield will be returning for another season at U-M instead of preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to TheWolverine.com, Mayfield has been debating over the past couple days about what the right decision for his future would be. After the Big Ten scrapped the fall football season last month, that choice seemed a bit easier to make. Mayfield announced that he'd be declaring for the NFL Draft on Aug. 18.

Now that Michigan will be playing football this fall, the Wolverines will be taking the field with Mayfield as part of the team, presumably as the starting left tackle. And on a team that lose so much talent from the offensive line over the offseason, having a trusted starter at left tackle is a key piece to maintaining stability up front.

Based on Michael Spath's reporting, Mayfield had missed 13 classes in the fall term at Michigan up to this point, so his status for rejoining the football team hinged mightily on figuring out his academic situation. However, Spath confirmed that it would not be impossible for Mayfield to make his way back in good standing, and it appears that is exactly what he will try to do.

While Michigan will be breaking in new starting quarterback Joe Milton this fall, Mayfield will help bring four new starters on the OL up to speed. It would not be a huge surprise to see him making checks and calls at the line of scrimmage, though that responsibility is often times reserved for the center. But given Mayfield's experience and aptitude, it could be a possibility.

Wolverines Ryan Hayes and Andrew Stueber are the only other Michigan offensive lineman with starting experience on the 2020 team, so Mayfield's return will certainly help out this fall. Zach Carpenter has drawn praise from U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner over the offseason, and it's likely that he will factor in the battle for the starting center position. Lineman Chuck Filiaga has also received praise for his training efforts in recent months, so though Michigan is not flush in experience up front, there are players who appear ready to take on larger roles and move into starting positions.

How big is the return of Jalen Mayfield in your mind? Is he the most important player that could have returned for Michigan's offense or does that title belong to Nico Collins? Let us know!