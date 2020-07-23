WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Paying It Forward: U-M Commit Jaydon Hood Holds Youth Football Camps

Eric Rutter

Last week, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker and Michigan commit Jaydon Hood was named an SI All-American candidate after turning in a dominant junior season, one complete with 115 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

“I was super excited because I worked really hard just to even get noticed,” Hood told Wolverine Digest. “I've had many blessings along the way because of that. Just to even be a candidate of the Sports Illustrated All-American team, it's truly a blessing.”

While Hood is quite a force to be reckoned with on the field, the four-star prospect has also become a force in his community as someone that spreads inspiration to future generations. During the summer months, Hood travels with his mother to the church that she leads as a pastor on the weekends. While church is in session, Hood puts on a football camp for younger children to help refine their skills.

“My mom started it because it was a way for kids my age or people in general to get them off the street sand have something to do, give them the opportunity to do something they love and develop,” Hood said. “I saw it as a perfect opportunity to give back to the community, to do what I love and help people do what they love at the same time.”

Every Saturday at 10 a.m., Hood leads a group of youth football players through stretches, calisthenics and individual position drills before breaking into more competitive portions of practice. From there, players engage in seven-on-seven games to help determine which players picked up the most from that day's practice session.

Over the years, Hood's football camp has gained traction in the area, and he even has a nearby coach come in to assist with the workouts.

“We just go through fundamental things they should know as a football player for any position.,” Hood said. “Every other week there is a trophy, so it's a fun thing we do.”

While upping the ante in terms of motivation by doling out a trophy on a regular basis, Hood helps breed a competitive nature and convinces each camp attendee to put their best effort forward. It is these personal, direct relationships that have had the most impact on the Michigan commit.

“For me, you are teaching somebody who might be 10 [years old], or anybody, it doesn't even matter,” Hood said. “Maybe they don't get it the first couple times or maybe they don't even get it that month. But if they do it and keep doing it and they finally get it, when you see that look they have on their face, it's a good feeling.”

Hood mentioned that the U-M coaching staff is aware that he conducts these offseason workouts, and they were proud to know that they have a player of that caliber waiting to join their program. With an opportunity this fall to prove that he's an All-American on the field, Hood has already been exemplifying an All-American character and work ethic off of it.

What are your expectations for Jaydon Hood once he arrives at Michigan? Do you think he can crack the starting lineup as an underclassman? Let us know! 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raheem Anderson On Verge Of Top 10 Ranking By SI All-American

Michigan commit Raheem Anderson is just on the outside of a top 10 ranking, and the SI All-American team describes why.

Eric Rutter

SI All-American Candidate Tyler McLaurin Explains Michigan Pledge

Michigan won out in the pursuit for 2021 linebacker Tyler McLaurin, and he explains why choosing the Wolverines was not a difficult process.

Eric Rutter

Quarterback Instructor Praises Joe Milton

Joe Milton is working hard to be Michigan's starting quarterback and people are taking notice.

BrandonBrown

Michigan A Top School For Isaac Thompson

Four-star cornerback Isaac Thompson has narrowed his focus down to ten schools, and Michigan made the cut for the 2022 prospect.

Eric Rutter

SI All-American Candidate Tyler McLaurin Could Anchor Future Michigan Defenses

After a productive junior year, Tyler McLaurin is motivated to carry his team on a deep postseason run this fall.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Zach Charbonnet In 2020

Zach Charbonnet did not disappoint during his freshman year.

BrandonBrown

All Aboard The Hype Train: Sam McGuffie

He leaped tall humans in a single bound. He was faster than five-star DBs. Sam McGuffie was a hype machine in 2007-08. Did he live up to it?

MichaelSpath

Freshmen Faces: Jordan Morant

Jordan Morant might have a chance to step up early in his career at Michigan.

BrandonBrown

Discussing Studs on Defense and Question Marks on Offense for Michigan

According to nine different sports writers from the Sports Illustrated network, Michigan is stacked on defense and figuring it out on offense.

BrandonBrown

2022 Recruiting Roundup: Dasan McCullough Bonding With Harbaugh, Popeye Williams Interested In U-M

With a litany of top flight schools in pursuit of Dasan McCullough, Michigan has separated itself thanks to head coach Jim Harbaugh's first-hand approach to the four-star's recruitment.

Eric Rutter