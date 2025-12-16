Jim Harbaugh discusses texts to Sherrone Moore after firing from Michigan
This past Friday when speaking to reporters, LA Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said he was "still processing" the news of Sherrone Moore being fired from Michigan.
On Tuesday, Harbaugh appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and was asked to elaborate on how he is wrapping his mind around the Moore situation.
What Harbaugh said
"I still don't have my head wrapped around it," said Harbaugh. "It's a tragedy and just praying for all concerned. I love my alma mater, love Michigan. But I love the Chargers too. I'd be doing a disservice if I wasn't putting all of my focus on this game (LA's game against the Cowboys on Dec. 21). This is the most important game for us."
Patrick then asked Harbaugh when the last time he talked to Moore was, with Harbaugh saying he last chatted with him over the phone was early this month, but that the two have texted since Moore's firing.
"It's a tragedy—the worst days of his life," Harbaugh said when asked about how Moore's spirits are.
Harbaugh then revealed the nature of what he texted to his former co-worker at Michigan.
"Keep it together and take care of your family—that's the message," said Harbaugh. "Getting spiritual guidance is really critical."
Harbaugh asked about whether he has involvent in the search for Michigan's next head coach
Patrick followed up by asking Harbaugh if he has any involvement in the search to find the next head coach for the Wolverines.
"No I'm not," Harbaugh said. "All focus is on the Dallas Cowboys."
Former Michigan and current Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has been reported as a potential candidate by several media outlets that the Wolverines could contact. As of now, there has been nothing to indicate there has been any contact between either party about the Michigan job opening.
Harbaugh's history with Moore
Harbaugh hired Moore at Michigan in 2018 as the tight ends coach, as Moore coached that position group for three seasons. In 2021-23, Moore served in roles as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach as the two won a national championship in 2023 with Moore as the play caller.
Moore was at Central Michigan as a position coach for four seasons before Harbaugh brought him to Ann Arbor.
