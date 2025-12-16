Jim Harbaugh Shares Message He Sent Sherrone Moore After Michigan Firing, Arrest
Last week, Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore for cause after an internal investigation found “credible evidence” of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer that violated university policy.
Moore was later arrested and charged with felony home invasion as well as stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering during his arraignment. Pittsfield police said that Moore entered the victim’s home without permission and “engaged in a verbal argument with the victim that escalated.” He allegedly threatened to harm himself during the encounter.
Moore is now out at Michigan after two seasons as the head coach. Prior to becoming the head coach, he was an offensive coordinator and assistant coach under Jim Harbaugh, who led the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023.
Harbaugh initially addressed the news last week saying, “Still processing that like a lot of people, I'm sure.”
On Tuesday, Harbaugh further shared his thoughts on the fallout in Michigan during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “I still don’t have my head wrapped around it. It’s a tragedy. Just praying for all concerned. I love my alma mater, I love Michigan, but I love the Chargers too. I’d be doing a disservice if I wasn’t putting all my focus on this game. This is the most important game for us.”
Harbaugh also said that he has texted with Moore since the arrest. “It’s a tragedy so the worst days of his life. ‘Keep it together and take care of your family,’ that’s the message. Giving spiritual guidance is really critical.”
Harbaugh, who coached at Ann Arbor from 2015-2023, will not be helping Michigan in their search for a new head coach. Instead, he remains focused on the Chargers and their upcoming game against the Cowboys this week.