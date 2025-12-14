What Jim Harbaugh said about firing of Sherrone Moore at Michigan

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was a voice of support for Michigan hiring Sherrone Moore after Harbaugh left for the NFL after the 2023 season. after nine season with the Wolverines.

Now, after two seasons as the Michigan head man, Moore's career with the Wolverines came to a crashing halt when he was fired during the middle of this week for what the school described as an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Two days after his firing, Moore was charged with home invasion, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts involving stalking and breaking and entering after prosecutors said Friday that Moore forced entry into the woman staff member's apartment on Dec. 10 and allegedly made threats to harm himself.

On Friday during a session with the media, Moore's former boss said he is "still processing" the abrupt firing of Moore, adding that he found out about Moore's firing on Thursday from an equipment staffer.

"Still processing that like a lot of people, I'm sure," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh's history with Moore

Harbaugh hired Moore at Michigan in 2018 as the tight ends coach, as Moore coached that position group under Harbaugh for three seasons. In 2021-23, Moore served in roles as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach as the two won a national championship in 2023 with Moore as the play caller.

Moore was at Central Michigan as a position coach for four seasons before Harbaugh brought him to Ann Arbor.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore reacts to a play against Purdue during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Breaking down Harbaugh's reaction

As someone who was a huge advocate for Moore being hired as his successor, the abrupt firing and the circumstances surrounding the situation has probably been a lot to take in for Harbaugh.

The initial news and the events that followed were almost surreal to process for anyone considering how fast the events transpired and the fact Moore went from holding a press conference for Michigan's bowl game against Texas, to being fired and being charged with multiple crimes in less than a week's time.

Whether Harbaugh offers further comment after he is able to fully process the situation will be interesting to monitor.