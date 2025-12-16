Michigan basketball coach Dusty May weighs in on Sherrone Moore situation

The 10-0 Michigan Wolverines' basketball team is riding high ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll as they continue to look like a national title contender in the early part of the season.

However, while the basketball team should be dominating the headlines from a Michigan Athletics perspective, that has not been the case over the past several days as Sherrone Moore getting fired, then charged with multiple crimes in the aftermath of the firing, has dominated the news cycle as it relates to Michigan.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches a play behind quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Basketball head coach Dusty May held a press conference on Monday ahead of the Wolverines' game this Sunday against La Salle.

During the presser, May was asked about how he has processed the news surrounding the football program and how he addresses the topic with his team.

May's response to the Moore situation and recent tragedies across the country

Nov 19, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts in the first half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

May's first reaction to the question was his anticipation that he was going to be asked about the recent school shootings that have taken place in the United States, with one being a violent tragedy that occurred at Will Tschetter's alma mater at Stewartsville High School last Friday, where a student was shot before the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"To be honest, I thought you were going to ask about the school shootings," May said in his initial response to the question about the football program. "When you put things in perspective—I'm coaching a child's game every day. There's some real life stuff happening across our planet and our globe.

"The football stuff, obviously some poor decisions made across the board. It is what it is. Everyone involved is a human being and every decision impacts other human beings. And so, I just pray for families that are impacted and their lives and their children are impacted. I don't have the solutions to a lot of the world's problems, but man, if we all just tried to be better human beings, better world civilians and what not, I think we would all have a much greater impact."

May further elaborated on the shooting that impacted Tschetter when he was asked if he met with the team to discuss the prior topics referenced.

Nov 19, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) is defended by Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders forward Torey Alston (10) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"Yeah, obviously (one of) the shooting's impacted one of our players," said May. "He was shook up. And man, I felt bad that we were so focused on beating Maryland because it's such a tough, tough thing whenever that happens."