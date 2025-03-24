Harbaugh knows hockey; gives fiery pre-game speech to the Anaheim Ducks
Former Michigan Wolverine head coach and current LA Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was the guest pre-game speaker for the Anaheim Ducks game this weekend. Harbaugh came in and gave a fiery speech full of vigor, analogies, and passion. Exactly what you would expect from Jim Harbaugh. With the Ducks currently out of the playoff race and under .500 for the season, their head coach Greg Cronin sought out Harbaugh as a change of pace to motivate his guys.
"Play as hard as you can, as fast as you can, as long as you can, and keep your wits about you...Win on three!"- Jim Harbaugh
Football and hockey are two sports that require some of the most physical effort of any of the major sports. The man who famously said "Attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind" seems like a perfect fit for the rough and tumble NHL game. His speech looked to resonate with the Ducks. However, his motivation did not carry over to the ice as the Ducks lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2. Can't win them all, but still a unique experience for the Ducks players to meet and get pumped up by a football legend.
