Social media reacts to Michigan basketball storming past Texas A&M and onto the Sweet 16
It was a back-and-forth first half between Michigan men's basketball and Texas A&M on Saturday during the Round of 32. The Wolverines went up against the nation's best offensive rebounding team, but a team that misses quite a few shots. The Aggies led Michigan 39-35 after the first 20 minutes, but the Wolverines held Texas A&M to 35% in the first half. Michigan also shutdown Aggies star Wade Taylor who went 0-for-4 from the field. But TAMU found points from Pharrel Payne off the bench who had 14. For the Wolverines, Vlad Goldin led the team with 12 first-half points and Danny Wolf was next scoring six.
The second half not only belonged to Michigan, but Ohio State transfer Roddy Gayle Jr. -- who had a season-high 26 points -- showed his full potential. The Wolverines found themselves down 10 points three different times in the second half, but the third time would be the last. Gayle Jr. and LJ Cason stormed Michigan back into contention. The maize and blue took the lead with six minutes left in the game and would get up by nine points. The Aggies would fight back to make it a five-point game, but Michigan did a good job of making its free throws and the Wolverines would go on and win another tight contest. After an 91-79 over TAMU, Michigan is off to the Sweet 16 where it will face the winner of Creighton and Auburn.
Here's what social media thought of the Wolverines' win over the Aggies.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football offers 1,000-yard receiver in the transfer portal
Former Michigan football OC Matt Weiss indicted on 24 counts, including 10 counts of aggravated identity theft
Where Joel Klatt predicts Michigan football players to land in post-free agency mock draft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7