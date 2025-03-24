Analyst on Michigan football true freshman '[He] will bring some flash to Michigan's offense'
Michigan football had the 131st-ranked passing attack in the country last year. Wolverine fans assume the team shored that up by landing five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood in the '25 recruiting class -- also adding veteran Mikey Keene from the transfer portal. But it wouldn't stop there. Michigan also added two wide receivers from the transfer portal and signed three receivers in the '25 cycle.
All three incoming freshmen are 6-foot or taller and while all three have the ability to play in Year 1, there is one wide receiver in particular who might see the field right away. Fulshear (TX) Katy Jordan four-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh signed with the Wolverines and he had his chance to go about anywhere in the country. But Michigan held onto the speedy receiver and ESPN's Tom Luginbill
and Craig Haubert believe Marsh could see the field right away and bring some serious energy to the lineup.
"Marsh will bring some flash to Michigan's offense. He joins a deep group of upperclassmen who have limited experience or production, which should open the door for Marsh to make a splash. He's a speedy target on the outside and is more of a glider who relies on his speed and elusiveness compared to his suddenness after the catch. Nevertheless, Michigan needs more dynamic playmakers. Marsh makes plays, which could bump him up the depth chart sooner rather than later."
Marsh has the ability to play inside or out. He could see some early playing time at Slot and potentially competing with junior Semaj Morgan to start there. Morgan has shown flashes but all the wide receivers struggled to create separation last year -- including Morgan. The Wolverines will likely see a heavy dose of Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley and potentially Fred Moore and Morgan. But Marsh or any of the other freshmen could work their way into the lineup much sooner than most true freshmen.
