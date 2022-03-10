Skip to main content

Juwan Howard Is Back, Jim Harbaugh Speaks, JJ McCarthy's Injury

We heard from Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard this week as spring football is underway and the Big Ten Tournament is upon us.

It's been a big week for Michigan sports. On Tuesday, Jim Harbaugh took the podium for the first time since the season ended and addressed a myriad of topics. Harbaugh talked about JJ McCarthy's injury, the progress of both the defensive and offensive lines, the incoming freshmen, the planned team trip, the NFL situation and more. He gave a few "Harbaughisms" but overall was pretty forthcoming with information.

Then on Wednesday, Juwan Howard spoke with the media for the first time since he was suspended after the Wisconsin game. Howard was emotional in his return especially when talking about his actions, his players coming to see him during the hiatus and the support he received specifically from Phil Martelli as well as the rest of his assistants and the Michigan coaching family in general. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

