Jim Harbaugh named one of college football's top head coaches of last 25 years
Chris Vannini, a senior writer for The Athletic, recently released his top 25 best college football coaches since the year 2000. Topping the list was Nick Saban, no surprise there. Saban is arguably the best football coach of all time, ever, timeframes or periods all included. Saban coached for two teams in that time span, LSU and Alabama.
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh also coached two programs, Stanford and Michigan, and came in at No. 8 on the list. Here is a breakdown of his tenure at both programs.
1. Michigan Wolverines (2015-2023)
Over his nine seasons at Michigan Jim Harbaugh had his ups and downs. Harbaugh struggled to beat his rivals Michigan State and Ohio State for the first six seasons at the helm. Michigan fans who were once so ecstatic for the prodigal sons return were turning their back on him and calling for his ouster. That all changed in 2021. The Wolverines finally vanquished the hated Buckeyes and began a three-year run that is unrivaled in Michigan's storied history. That three-year run culminated in a15-0 season and the 2023 National Championship, forever cementing Harbaughs legacy in the hallowed history of Michigan football. Harbaugh finished his Michigan coaching career with an 89-25 (.781) record, including three Big Ten titles and the National Championship.
2. Stanford Cardinal (2007-2010)
Stanford football was a program in the dumps when Jim Harbaugh showed up in 2007. He knew he was facing a variety of issues, including high academic standards, rival in-state schools, and a program that was the laughing stock of college football. Undeterred, Harbaugh went to work and turned Stanford into a blue-collar ground-and-pound program. Under his leadership, the Cardinal went from four wins, to five, then to eight, before having a dream season in 2010 with 12 wins, a 4th place finish in the AP Poll and an Orange Bowl win over Virginia Tech (40-12). Harbaugh had worked his magic once again and departed Stanford, and the college game for a stint in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.
With 164 total games under his belt since 2000, it seems fair to have Harbaugh in the 8th position. Many of the other coaches were in the college ranks far longer and have bigger win totals. What is undeniable is Harbaugh's impact on the sport. He was a vocal proponent of student athlete's being compensated for their efforts and has been a thorn in the side of the NCAA for his entire career. He was always a player's coach and treated them like his own sons. His legacy and mark on the college are undeniable and will endure forever.
