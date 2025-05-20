Social media erupts following Michigan football gaining TE commitment Matt Ludwig
Michigan football landed its sixth commitment of the 2026 class on Tuesday when four-star right end Matt Ludwig pledged his commitment to the Wolverines. The Billings (MT) prospect chose the maize and blue over the likes of Texas Tech, Georgia, and Tennessee, among others. It was a massive win by tight end coach Steve Casula and Sherrone Moore.
The four-star tight end is ranked as the 220th-best player in the '26 cycle, and the top-ranked player from Montana. Michigan has found success with the tight ends out west -- see Colston Loveland from Idaho. Ludwig has great size standing at 6-foot-4 and 240-pounds.
Following Ludwig's commitment, social media went crazy for Michigan. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.
