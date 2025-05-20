Wolverine Digest

Social media erupts following Michigan football gaining TE commitment Matt Ludwig

It was a major win for the Wolverines.

Trent Knoop

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan football landed its sixth commitment of the 2026 class on Tuesday when four-star right end Matt Ludwig pledged his commitment to the Wolverines. The Billings (MT) prospect chose the maize and blue over the likes of Texas Tech, Georgia, and Tennessee, among others. It was a massive win by tight end coach Steve Casula and Sherrone Moore.

The four-star tight end is ranked as the 220th-best player in the '26 cycle, and the top-ranked player from Montana. Michigan has found success with the tight ends out west -- see Colston Loveland from Idaho. Ludwig has great size standing at 6-foot-4 and 240-pounds.

Following Ludwig's commitment, social media went crazy for Michigan. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Report: Michigan football hits the road for an important recruiting visit

Michigan basketball: ESPN predicts if Yaxel Lendeborg is a first-round pick post NBA Draft Combine

Rich Rodriguez recalls tenure with Michigan football: '[I] had one more year, we would’ve [worked out]'

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting