Jim Harbaugh's unique personality on full display as Chargers begin training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off training camp on Wednesday at their new $250 million practice facility, and Jim Harbaugh did what Jim Harbaugh does. He compared the first day of camp to coming out of the womb (something Michigan fans have heard before), and spent the day wearing football cleats (something Michigan fans have seen before).
"It's like New Year's Day. It feels like being born. It feels like coming out of the womb," Harbaugh said. "You're in there. It's comfortable and safe, and now you're out. You're born. Lights are on, it's bright, chaos, people looking at you, people talking at you, and it just feels good to have it happen."
Not surprisingly, Chargers fans and members of the media were quite amused with what they heard (and saw) from Harbaugh on Wednesday.
Although it's fun to get caught up in all of the unique aspects of Harbaugh's personality, the real reason for all of the excitement currently flowing through the Chargers fan base is due to his long track record of success. Harbaugh helped lead the Stanford Cardinal to two bowl games in four seasons, he took the San Francisco 49ers to three consecutive NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl , and delivered three Big Ten Championships and a National Championship as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. The man just knows how to build championship-level teams, and that's exactly what he expects to do in Los Angeles.
Not only does he have all of the necessary experience and resources to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Los Angeles, he also has the talent. Coming off of a brutal 5-12 record last season, it's clear that key players on the roster believe in their new head coach.
“He’s a leader and wants it every day,” safety Derwin James Jr. said. “It’s contagious, and he passes it down from the coaches to the players. We want to go out and play hard.” - Derwin James Jr.
“He’s a guy that definitely everyone wants to follow. He’s a great leader and obviously very smart and intelligent. He’s played the game. He knows how to coach it and how to motivate it. So to have him around has been awesome and I’ve learned a bunch.” - Justin Herbert
