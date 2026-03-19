Yaxel Lendeborg's Injury Status Ahead of Michigan vs. Howard in NCAA Tournament

In Michigan's loss to Purdue on Sunday during the Big Tournament Finals, Yaxel Lendeborg appeared to get up hobbling, holding his ankle. Following the game, he told reporters that he had a low-ankle sprain, but expected to play in the NCAA Tournament.

That day has come and the Wolverines will take on Howard in the Round of 64, which will be played later on Thursday. Michigan had a shootaround on Wednesday evening in Buffalo and Lendeborg was a full participant.

On Wednesday night, Michigan had to submit an availability report ahead of the NCAA Tournament game, and the only two players on the report were guards L.J. Cason and Winters Grady, who were both listed as OUT. Lendeborg wasn't seen on the report, which means he will be a full go against Howard.

Lendeborg on his health

When Michigan arrived at KeyBank Center, the Wolverines not only had their shootaround, but they also had a media session. Yaxel Lendeborg was one of three players who spoke with reporters and he was asked about his health heading into the first two rounds.

"Yeah, I'm fine," said Lendeborg. "I started moving, running around yesterday. I had a little bit of issues cutting a little bit, but today I think I'm going to feel a lot better. When I get into the game mindset, I think I'll be all right."

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While the Bison are a No. 16 seed in the tournament, Michigan isn't ready for its season to end. The Wolverines went 29-2 in the regular season and won the Big Ten outright by four games. The Maize and Blue have some big goals left and Michigan knows it can't take Howard lightly — even if Lendeborg wasn't at 100%.

"I know like if we lose this game, it could be the end, and I'm not ready for the season to be over with yet," sophomore Morez Johnson Jr. said. "I'm just making sure I do my best, come here and do what I do every game."

"I would go with what you said," Lendeborg said in response. "Everybody is a threat. For them to get here, they have to win the championship. I've been in that predicament before when I was a mid major. We're going to go in there with nothing to lose so we're going to play our hearts out. And no matter what happens, we're happy we made it.

"Being on this side now, it's the same thing Rez said, I don't want to lose and this is going to be my last college game ever, so I want to continue my streak."

Michigan and Howard is set to tip at 7:10 p.m ET.