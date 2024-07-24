Michigan Football: USC players eager to experience the Big House
A pair of Big Ten newcomers will have the opportunity to play at Michigan Stadium in 2024, representing the first time for those players to experience what its like to play in the biggest stadium in the country. Both USC and Oregon will make the trip to Ann Arbor this fall for a matchup against the Wolverines in the Big House. Although both programs obviously want to secure a road win more than anything else, there's no doubt that the visiting players are looking forward to playing on the biggest stage in all of college football.
On Wednesday, a trio of players from USC had their opportunity to speak at Big Ten Media days. Here's what they had to say about the Week 4 matchup against Michigan at the Big House.
QB - Miller Moss
"Yeah, super excited. Coach Riley has always put a premium on conference road games. When it comes to how things play out at the end of the year, those conference road games are gold. And I think that having our introduction into the Big Ten being against the defending national champs at their place, that's why you come to USC...to play in games like that. So, I think as a team and as a collective, we're really excited."
S - Kamari Ramsey
"I don't really know too much, this will be my first time," Ramsey said. "But I'm sure it's going to be exciting, its going to be a great game and I'm ready to compete. They're the defending national champs, so that's a big game."
C - Jonah Monheim
"Yeah, absolutely. That's a great venue, just as many other stadiums and fan bases are in the Big Ten that we now get to experience and become exposed to. With Michigan, they are a great team with a great defense. Obviously they had some coaching changes, but they're still a great team with a great roster. A lot of returning key players, and that's certainly a great team.
The two programs have met 10 times since 1948, with USC holding a 6-4 advantage. Dating back to 1970, USC has won six of the last seven meetings. The last meeting between Michigan and USC in Ann Arbor occurred back in 1958, where the Wolverines secured a 20-19 victory.
