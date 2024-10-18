NEW: Wide receiver transfer target pushes back visit with Michigan Football
Just days after announcing a visit to Ann Arbor for later this month, one of Michigan football's targets in the transfer portal is pushing back that scheduled visit.
According to a report from On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, Indiana wide receiver transfer Donaven McCulley now has tentative dates to visit Ann Arbor on either Nov. 2 or Nov. 23. McCulley had previously been scheduled to visit Michigan on Oct. 26 for the Wolverines annual in-state rivalry game against Michigan State.
After Indiana fired head coach Tom Allen this past offseason, McCulley entered the transfer portal and was heavily considering Michigan, before ultimately withdrawing from the portal and remaining in Bloomington under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti. That second stint with the Hoosiers was short-lived however, as McCulley reentered the portal after appearing in just two games for Indiana this season. McCulley's most productive season in Bloomington came in 2023, when he recorded 48 catches for 644 yards and six receiving touchdowns
If McCulley were to visit Michigan on Nov. 2, he'd be in attendance when the Wolverines host No. 2 Oregon at the Big House. A Nov. 23 visit would have McCulley taking in Michigan's final home game against Northwestern.
