Michigan football recruits, targets share what the Wolverines need to do to beat Illinois
Michigan has won six straight against the Fighting Illini, but some of those wins came down to the wire. The last meeting between the two teams came back in 2022 when Michigan kicked a field goal with nine seconds on the clock to propel it to a 19-17 victory in Ann Arbor. The maize and blue might hold a dominant 72-23-2 lead over Illinois all-time, but 2024 could be a different ball game.
It's a rarity that both Michigan and Illinois are ranked at the same time, but that's what's going to happen when the two clash on Saturday in Illinois. The No. 24 Wolverines have dropped two games in this, while the No. 22 Illini have only lost one game and that was against Penn State in State College.
Like I usually do, I reached out to several recruits the Wolverines are recruiting -- plus commitments -- to see what they think will happen this weekend. Here's what they had to say.
2025 three-star TE Michigan commit Eli Owens:
Owens predicts a Michigan win. No mistakes and play winning football will get the job done.
"Gonna be a Good game, Mich by 10. Just to play winning football, no stupid mistakes."
2025 four-star WR Michigan commit Andrew Marsh:
Marsh has faith the Wolverines will put it back together on Saturday. With Tuttle behind center, the passing game should get a little better with help of the wide receivers.
"I think they will be back on point. I know the QB situation and hopefully the WR will get open and catch some balls. Also all the starting O-Line should be back"
2025 three-star WR (NC State commit) Jamar Browder:
The NC State commit has interest in the Wolverines and he wants to see Michigan throw the ball effectively on Saturday.
"Yes [Michigan gets back on track] and they need to throw the ball more."
2025 three-star WR Lebron Hill:
Hill believes Michigan will get the job done on Saturday. Play to the Michigan brand and play good defense should get the Wolverines to where they want to be.
"Yea I think they’ll win. Just play hard and play Michigan football they’ll get the job done."
2026 four-star QB Michigan commit Brady Hart:
Hart has faith Michigan took the bye week to practice and will get back on track against Illinois. Sustaining drives offensively is the key for Hart.
"I think they get back on track! Stoked to watch them play. Need to sustain drives and play their football."
2026 four-star OL Gregory Patrick:
Patrick believes Michigan's defense is the key to this game. If the Wolverines' defense can play up to standard then the offense will be able to play off of them.
"I think the key is their defense. Points will come with that"
2026 four-star OL Will Conroy:
The Illini struggle to stop the run and Conroy believes that will be a key for Michigan -- plus winning the turnover battle.
"Establishing the run game and winning the turnover battle."
2026 three-star CB Jaziel Hart:
Hart also thinks Michigan will get the job done against Illinois. He admits the Wolverines have played a tough schedule, but as long as they play to their offensive identity, it should help them win the game.
"Michigan coming out on top this week, they know they have a chip on their shoulder but they also have the hardest schedule in college football currently. So the key to their success on Saturday is play smash mouth football."
2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor:
The highly-touted quarterback will be at the game in attendance for Illinois, but as he always does, he talked to us about the Wolverines. He thinks Michigan will have to throw the football in order to win the game.
"For Michigan to have a chance they will need to throw the ball. It will be interesting to see if they are able to against a good Illini defense."
