Browns vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Chicago Bears are hoping to bounce back from a loss in Green Bay when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.
That loss ended the Bears’ five-game winning streak, while the Browns suffered their second straight loss and fifth in the last six games on Sunday against Tennessee.
Can the Bears get back on track at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 15.
Browns vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Browns +7.5 (-115)
- Bears -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Browns: +330
- Bears: -425
Total
- 40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Browns vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Browns record: 3-10
- Bears record: 9-4
Browns vs. Bears Betting Trends
- The Browns are 5-8 against the spread this season.
- The Bears are 7-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-6 in the Browns' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-6 in the Bears' games this season.
- The Browns are 1-6 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Bears are 2-2-1 against the spread at home this season.
Browns vs. Bears Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- David Njoku – questionable
- Ethan Pocic – questionable
- Denzel Ward – questionable
- Malachi Corley – questionable
Bears Injury Report
- Kyler Gordon – questionable
- Rome Odunze – questionable
Browns vs. Bears Key Player to Watch
Caleb Williams, Quarterback, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams is still going through some growing pains this season, but the Bears have been getting results, and that’s mostly what matters for quarterbacks.
Williams ranks 11th in the league with 2,908 passing yards and is tied for 12th with 19 passing touchdowns. He also has three scores on the ground, but none in the last four games.
Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense will present a good test for Williams and the Bears. We’ll see if he can pass it on Sunday in Cleveland.
Browns vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
This game is lined fairly accurately. At any spread less than a touchdown, it’s an easy Bears pick. If it gets to +8.5 or even double digits, the Browns look like the play.
Cleveland’s offense came alive against Tennessee on Sunday, but the Bears’ defense is a lot better than the Titans’. And we know how good the Browns’ defense can be.
I’ll take the under here as I expect Cleveland to return to its 10-14 points range with Chicago getting in the low 20s.
Pick: Under 40.5 (-108)
