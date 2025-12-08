Michigan football will look to bring in a quarterbacks coach this offseason

Michigan true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has had a season filled with ups and downs in his first year with the Maize and Blue.

Underwood will get one more opportunity under center this season when the No. 18 Wolverines take on No. 13 Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve, but after 12 games, the former five-star recruit out of Belleville (Mich.) has showcased his arm talent both inside and outside the pocket and an ability to make an array of throws at points this year, along with areas for growth, such as the need to keep his eyes down the field and let routes develop when his protection in the pocket allows him to.

Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who is also in his first season with the Wolverines, is responsible for both calling the plays and working with Underwood and the rest of the quarterbacks to help with their development.

However, although head coach Sherrone Moore said Lindsey is able to spend a lot of time coaching Underwood, he revealed at his Monday press conference that the program is looking at options to potentially add a quarterbacks coach to assist in that area.

What Moore said about hiring a QBs coach

"He (Lindsey) spends a lot of time with him (Underwood)," Moore said. "And yeah, that's something we're definitely looking at—bringing in other people to help, bringing in another quarterback coach. Something we're working diligently on to get worked on."

Statistically, Underwood finished the regular season with nine touchdown passes to seven interceptions. He completed 61.1% of his passes (179-of-293) for 186 yards per game.

Moore also talked about the areas Underwood has made progress this season, along with areas of improvement, stressing that the entire offense has to work in unison to find consistent success as opposed to solely relying on Underwood.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) sacks Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think, obviously, learning the playbook, knowing what's going on, being able to make some spectacular throws like he has throughout the year—throwing on the move, throwing in the pocket," said Moore. "I think definitely just continuing to work on the little fundamentals—starts with your feet, make sure your feet are right, make sure your eyes are exactly where they need to be, not looking at rushes."