JJ McCarthy hilariously reminds Vikings teammate that he still owns the Buckeyes
In sports, regardless of collegiate or professional level, there may not be a rivalry that matches the sheer intensity of Michigan versus Ohio State. Both teams count down to the next matchup the instant the game ends. Having a nickname like "The Game" tells you everything you need to know about the intensity and importance of this football rivalry. Players go to one school or the other with the sole intention of beating their rival. Leaving a legacy at your school of choice cannot occur without beating that hated rival.
Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy understood the importance of the rivalry and fully embraced it. He knew that his legacy at the University of Michigan hinged on his performance and the outcome of those games against the Buckeyes. Not only did he understand and embrace it, but he also achieved success and immortality in Michigan lore. McCarthy never lost to Ohio State, going 3-0 as a player and 2-0 as a starter to a more talented Buckeye team all three times. Now that he is in the NFL, he is reminding his former Buckeye teammates of that very fact.
In an attempt to troll McCarthy, a Vikings staffer presented him with an Ohio State clock. Without missing a beat, McCarthy signed it and wrote "4-0, not you". The clock was then "gifted" to former Buckeye Donovan Jackson who laughed and said "I don't know what I am going to do with this, I don't need his signature." Although McCarthy only went 3-0 against the Bucks, his team has won the last four and he was surely reminding Jackson (who's 0-4 against the Wolverines as a Buckeye) of that fun fact.
