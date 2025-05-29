Bryce Underwood shreds Buckeyes in EA Sports College Football 26 trailer
On Thursday, EA Sports released the first official trailer for College Football 26. For Michigan fans, EA highlighted true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood as part of the trailer. At the 50-second mark, Underwood can be seen spinning out of a tackle against Ohio State before unloading a deep ball. Could that be a sign of things to come when the two bitter rivals meet in November?
The newest version of the game aims to capture the unique environment of fall Saturdays on a college campus, along with some of the other unique traditions of college football.
Via EA Sports:
True College Football Gameplay
Prove your program belongs at the top with enhanced college football gameplay featuring new offensive and defensive mechanics. Experience new stunts and twists, then make dynamic substitutions when it counts. With over 2,700 new plays, 10,000 players, and over 300 real-world coaches with true-to-life schemes, this is the most authentic college football experience yet.
Over 300 Real World Coaches
Suit up for Ryan Day. Compete against Kirby Smart. Recruit as or against Dan Lanning. Go toe-to-toe with current coaches who bring distinctive playstyles to the field. Strategize like they would with their unique playbooks for a more authentic coaching experience.
More Like Saturday
Immerse yourself in ultimate game day atmospheres with more electrifying sights, sounds, and traditions. Feel the energy of new situation and stadium-specific music, fight songs, and dynamic commentary. Experience new presentation that reflects the importance of each game in the context of your season. Saddle up in Stillwater, hoist The Golden Egg, and raise the sword as the King of Turnovers at Coastal Carolina. We’re surrounding you with authentic, unrivaled school spirit so you always feel right at home.
Fans can head over to EA.com to pre-order the game now, which will be available on July 10, 2025, at 12 pm ET.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy ranked ahead of Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold in 2025 QB rankings
Michigan basketball climbs latest 2025-26 rankings after securing commitment from Yaxel Lendeborg
Michigan football has a loaded visitor list this weekend, including a star Auburn commit
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson