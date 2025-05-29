BREAKING: Michigan Football to open 2025 season with back-to-back primetime games
The Michigan Wolverines will open the 2025 season with back-to-back night games for the first time in program history. You can read the official press release below from the Big Ten:
ROSEMONT, Illinois – The Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced Thursday (May 29) the kick times and television network designations for six of the 2025 University of Michigan football games.
For the first time in school history, Michigan will open the season with consecutive night games. The Wolverines begin 2025 with its first-ever meeting against New Mexico on NBC (Aug. 30) and will follow it up with a primetime affair at Oklahoma on ABC (Sept. 6). Both games are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm ET. U-M will be making its first-ever trip to Norman, Okla., with the only previous game played between the two schools coming nearly 50 years ago in the 1976 Orange Bowl.
Michigan will return to Ann Arbor on Sept. 13 and face Central Michigan at noon on the Big Ten Network. This will be the fifth meeting between the two in-state schools and the first since 2013. U-M has won all four previous matchups with each game contested at Michigan Stadium.
The Maize and Blue will open the Big Ten schedule at Nebraska on Sept. 20 in a 3:30 pm affair on CBS. The Wolverines have an 8-4-1 record against the Cornhuskers and are 5-2 since Nebraska joined the conference in 2011.
After a bye week, Michigan will return to the field for a Maize Out against Wisconsin on Oct. 4. The homecoming game will kickoff at either 12 or 3:30 p.m. from Michigan Stadium. The television network and official kick time will be determined at a later date.
The final game receiving early season selection was the annual rivalry against Ohio State on Nov. 29. “The Game” pitting the last two national champions will make its eighth appearance on FOX at 12 p.m. The Wolverines have won four straight games against the Buckeyes and hold a 62-52-6 advantage in the all-time series.
Following are the time and television network selections:
Aug. 30 – New Mexico, 7:30 pm (NBC)
Sept. 6 – at Oklahoma, 7:30 pm (ABC)
Sept. 13 – Central Michigan, 12 pm (BTN)
Sept. 20 – at Nebraska, 3:30 pm (CBS)
Oct. 4 – Wisconsin, 12 or 3:30 pm (TBD)
Nov. 29 – Ohio State, 12 pm (FOX)
