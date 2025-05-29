Michigan Football makes top list for elite wide receiver, decision date announced
The Michigan Wolverines are in the mix for one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 class. On Thursday, elite four-star WR Calvin Russell announced his top eight programs, along with announcing a decision date of July 5th.
Russell, a 6-5, 195-pound prospect out of Florida, is rated as the No. 4 wide receiver in the nation according to On3. His top eight schools include Miami, Florida, LSU, Oregon, North Carolina, Florida State, Syracuse, and Michigan.
Given the fact that Michigan has struggled to haul in elite wide receivers over the last two decades, it may seem a bit odd to see the Wolverines in the mix here. But Michigan is clearly making an effort to expand and enhance the passing game. With a reported $10+ million investment into QB Bryce Underwood, along with bringing in veteran OC Chip Lindsey during the offseason, Michigan could soon become a preferred destination for some of the nation's top WR prospects.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy ranked ahead of Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold in 2025 QB rankings
Michigan basketball climbs latest 2025-26 rankings after securing commitment from Yaxel Lendeborg
Michigan football has a loaded visitor list this weekend, including a star Auburn commit
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson