In-Depth Conversation with JJ McCarthy, NIL Discussion, More

JJ McCarthy spent 30 minutes with Wolverine Digest talking about his life as a Wolverine, the quarterback room and his mindset heading into fall camp.
Michigan freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy has been in Ann Arbor since January, so he's got six months of being a Wolverine under his belt. He talked about that, the battles taking place inside the quarterback room, what he does on a day to day basis and more during his first media appearance as a U-M quarterback. We also dive into what Michigan is and is not doing when it comes to NIL again as the first month of athletes being able to make money wraps up. 

All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

