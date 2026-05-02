Where Michigan Football Lands in Post-Spring Top 25 Rankings

Spring practice is over and the next time Michigan will have anything organized will be on June 1 for summer conditioning. The Wolverines will then get back together this fall for fall camp before the 2026 season kicks off.

The Wolverines held their annual spring game in April, and while it's hard to take too many things away from a spring game, there were several players who boosted their stock.

As the slow season kicks in, let's take a look at where Michigan is ranked in a few post-spring top 25 rankings.

CBS Sports has Michigan as a top-15 team

CBS Sports slots Michigan in at No. 15 post spring. The Wolverines are noted as a team that could make the College Football Playoff this season with the additions of Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck. It's going to determine how well Bryce Underwood develops under Beck this season.

USA TODAY Sports not as high on the Wolverines

Michigan went 9-4 last season, and it seems like that's what Paul Myerberg was looking at when he made his post-spring rankings. The Wolverines are slotted in at No. 20, behind teams like SMU, Arizona, and Houston. Myerberg didn't give any reasoninigs for his rankings, but Michigan will likely be higher than 20 when the season begins.

ESPN has Michigan inside the top-15

ESPN likes what Michigan brings back in playmakers Jordan Marshall and Andrew Marsh, which gives the Wolverines a No. 14 ranking. Michigan will also bring in offensive line coach Jim Harding to retool an offensive line that has plenty of starting experience. ESPN also noted the addition of John Henry Daley at edge to bolster the Wolverines' defense.

Where should Michigan be ranked?

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inside the top 15 feels like a good spot for this Michigan team. Lower than 15 feels too low, but anything higher than 13-15 feels too high.

I think both ESPN and CBS Sports hit the nail on the head with their ranking. The Wolverines are right in the mix to make the College Football Playoff, but Michigan's 2026 schedule isn't easy, and we need to see how Bryce Underwood develops in Jason Beck's offense. Underwood didn't look too good in the spring game, but as mentioned above, don't have too many hard takeaways from a spring game.

The coaching staff has been talking up Underwood, and the Wolverines have plenty of players to go along with him. Michigan's run game should be great, and the Wolverines' receiving corps is talented. Michigan's defense is looking to turn the clock back to 2023 and if they can — look out.