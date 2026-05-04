What to Expect From Michigan Safety Chris Bracy in a Loaded Room

One incoming Michigan transfer that might not be getting the hype that he should is former UAB and Memphis transfer Chris Bracy. The 6'1", 195-pound safety brings starting experience to Ann Arbor and while the Wolverines' safety room is talented, Bracy is in line to start the 2026 season for Michigan.

The Mobile (AL) prospect played one season with the Tigers and he recorded 81 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, with one interception, and 10 PBUs a year ago. According to Pro Football Focus, Bracy led the Memphis defense — as well as being one of the best in the nation — with a 91.5 run defense grade.

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Speaking on In The Trenches with Jon Jansen, Bracy told Michigan fans what to expect out of him this season.

“I would just say my instincts," Bracy said of what he brings to the table. "Just being around the ball a lot, trying to be a playmaker on this defense. I would say just making creative negative plays, taking the ball out the air, you know, just getting runs down when needed to be, just being that guy that the defense looks to to make plays.”

Can Michigan be a top secondary in college football?

Bracy enters a safety room that has veteran Rod Moore, who is hopeful to be in the starting lineup in Week 1 against Central Michigan. The Wolverines also have junior Mason Curtis and sophomore Jordan Young, which would give Michigan four starter-like safeties it can rely on.

As the new guy in Ann Arbor, Bracy said he's been leaning on Moore a lot, trying to pick his brain.

“I've been trying to pick guys' brains, Rod especially, just sitting next to him in the main room," Bracy said. "Just trying to see what he sees, get different keys and things from him. Reading the offensive tackle, reading my triangle, different splits, alignments and things of that nature.”

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While with a healthy Moore, Michigan's safety room should be really good, but the Wolverines' starting secondary has the ability to be toward the top of the Big Ten. With the starting corners consisting of Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden, Bracy thinks the Wolverines could have the best secondary in the nation.

“For sure, I've been talking to Smith Snowden a lot, Zeke, Jyaire Hill," Bracy said. "I feel like we can be the best defensive back room in the country, honestly, especially in the Big Ten. I feel like we got veteran guys at each position, guys that are proven in this college football, and I feel like the sky's the limit.”