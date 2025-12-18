Joel Klatt says Michigan's coaching search will be delayed for this reason

The Michigan football program is in an urgent search for a head coach after firing former coach Sherrone Moore for cause last Wednesday.

Ideally, the Wolverines would have a new coach officially named before Jan. 2, which is the opening day of the next transfer portal window in college football, which goes until Jan. 16.

However, when appearing on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd on Thursday, FOX analyst Joel Klatt said he believes that timeline could get murky due to the university launching an investigation into its own athletic department.

"I think the internal query, or investigation into the athletic department, its practices and its culture, are going to hold things up from a coaching search standpoint," said Klatt. "Because no coach is going to want to be hired by a guy that's not gonna be there. So, they want to make sure that Warde Manuel and the administration is still there."

A Chicago-based law firm, Jenner & Block, which has worked with the university in the past, will handle the investigation.

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel on the sideline in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The law firm was commissioned earlier this year to investigate allegations related to Moore's illicit relationship and also led the investigation that resulted in the termination of former President Mark Schlissel.

Klatt's take on potential candidates

Once the Wolverines are able to navigate the waters of the investigation into the athletic department, Klatt mentioned a couple of names to watch for, suggesting that the result of college football's first playoff game on Friday night could have implications for the opening at Michigan.

"That being said, I think a lot of it depends on Friday night," Klatt said. "I think that if Alabama loses to the Sooners, there's a pathway to Kalen DeBoer going to Michigan. And I think another name that I would be looking out for is Jeff Brohm, who's at Louisville, which is his alma mater, but Jeff Brohm is a winner and he's done a nice job, and Michigan is Michigan. I know he's at his alma mater but Michigan is one of the premier jobs in the country."

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Klatt weighs in on Michigan's potential for next season

Klatt also discussed the talent on the Wolverines' roster and the ability for their next coach to be able to have immediate success if they were able to keep the majority of that talent around.

"They've got a lot of support," Klatt said. "They've got a lot of money behind that—they have a really young and talented roster. That's a top 10 team next year, just remember that. That's a preseason top 10 team if they can retain all of that talent."