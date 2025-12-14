Top Michigan football head coach candidate says he has 'no interest' in another job

As Michigan continues to search for its newest head coach to lead the football program, it appears it won't be Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. With speculation surrounding DeBoer and his shaky start with the Tide, DeBoer sent out a statement on Sunday afternoon declaring that he isn't interested in any other job -- his focus is on Alabama.

"My family and i are very happy in Tuscaloosa and remain extremely grateful for the support of President Mohler, Greg Byrne, the board and so many others. We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, so my sole focus is on Alabama football and our preparations to play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff.

"I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job. I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama."

While Michigan might have been interested in DeBoer, and he might've been the Wolverines' top target, Michigan can now shift its focus to other candidates. According to a recent report by the Associated Press, Michigan has been in contact with two other coaches -- Kenny Dillingham and Eli Drinkwitz.

The Wolverines are searching for a new head coach after Michigan fired second-year coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday. Moore was found to have an inappropriate relationship with a staffer and was fired effective immediately.

Sherrone Moore's history at Michigan

Moore led Michigan to a 7-5 season in his first year after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL. The Wolveirnes would go on to beat Alabama in their ReliaQuest Bowl. Then this season, after landing Bryce Underwood, Michigan went on to go 9-3 and is set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl.

Moore has been with Michigan since 2018. He served as the tight ends coach from 2018-2020. He was then promoted as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator from 2021-22. He took over as the sole OC in 2023 and was then named the head coach in 2024.