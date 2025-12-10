AD Warde Manuel gives reasoning for Michigan firing Sherrone Moore
In this story:
Sherrone Moore was just seen giving his weekly press conference on Monday to the media, and as of Wednesday, he has been fired as the head coach of Michigan. ESPN first broke the news that the Wolverines fired Moore for 'just cause'.
Minutes later, Athletic Director Warde Manuel came out with a statement. In his statement to the media, Moore had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. After a thorough investigation, Moore had been fired effective immediately.
"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.
"Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately."
While Biff Poggi was named interim head coach, he won't be the official head coach. The Wolverines' head coach search will begin immediately, and Michigan needs a home-run hire to keep roster retention.
Moore was pivotal in signing players like Bryce Underwood, Savion Hiter, and Carter Meadows, among others. With Moore being fired from the Wolverines, players have to wait five days after the new coach is hired to enter the transfer portal -- unless the hiring isn't until Jan. 2 when the portal opens. Michigan had plenty of young players on this team -- starting six freshmen on offense to end the season.
Keeping guys like Underwood, Jordan Marshall, and Andrew Marsh, among others, is the key to the puzzle now. There will be a bevy of teams contacting these players in hopes of getting them to transfer to their school.
Moore led Michigan to a 7-5 season in his first year after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL. The Wolveirnes would go on to beat Alabama in their ReliaQuest Bowl. Then this season, after landing Bryce Underwood, Michigan went on to go 9-3 and is set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl.
Moore was with Michigan since 2018. He served as the Tight Ends coach from 2018-2020. He was then promoted as the Offensive Lines coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator from 2021-22. He took over as the sole OC in 2023 and then named the head coach in 2024.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- Social media stunned by Michigan basketball’s electric start: ‘Best team ever?’
- 5 QB coaches Michigan football should target to help Bryce Underwood
- Michigan football hopes to retain three veteran players for 2026 season
- National analyst makes early score prediction for Michigan vs. Texas bowl game
- Michigan football is getting more than just an experienced coach in Kerry Coombs
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop