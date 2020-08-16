SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeGame of My Life PodcastHockey/BaseballFootballBasketballThe Big House
Search

2022 Four-Star Ken Talley Has Michigan In Top Seven

Eric Rutter

As of late, it has become abundantly clear that Power Five-level football prospects are traveling through their recruitment at an accelerated pace. While that may be true for rising seniors in the 2021 class, the same can be said for the '22 cycle as many players are releasing top groups and going on unofficial visits as soon as possible.

The latest example of this progression is Philadelphia (Penn.) Northeast four-star defensive end Ken Talley, a pass rusher from the 2022 class that recently released a top seven with Michigan in the mix. For the junior four-star defender, Michigan made the cut for his top group along with Rutgers, Penn State, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Arizona State and Tennessee.

"Coach [Mike] Zordich built a strong bond with me since the day they offered," Talley told Wolverine Digest. 

But interestingly enough, Talley mentioned his top six to 247Sports.com a little over a week ago, and at that time Kentucky and Maryland were included in his top group, while Michigan, Arizona State and Texas A&M were not. So, either a couple programs are making a late push knowing that Talley is nearing his Sept. 8 decision date, or the dynamic defensive end prospect is still unsure on which school he would like to head to.

Standing at 6-3 and 230 pounds, Talley is highly favored to pick Penn Stare according to Crystal Ball predictions, which would not be a massive shock considering he is an in-state recruit. When players come off the board this early, it usually spells positive events for their home-state programs because they are the most likely to have been involved from a recruiting standpoint for the longest, and it is easier to travel to in-state schools regarding visits. So, the Nittany Lions likely have a decided advantage in this race, but Talley is still working through his decision by all indications.

At the moment, Penn State is already building an impressive recruiting class for the 2022 cycle with four pledges-- a quarterback, a wide receiver and two tight end prospects. So, Talley would be the first commit on the defensive side of the ball for PSU head coach James Franklin's program.

Michigan, on the other hand, holds a pledge from Essexville (Mich.) Garber athlete Alex VanSuemeren, a play that many expect to enter college as a defensive tackle. But even if Talley chooses to stay within his home state's borders, the Wolverines have put themselves in a strong position with a couple other highly talented weak-side defensive ends.

Also from Philadelphia (Penn.) is Imhotep Charter's Enai White, who looks like an early candidate for five-star status in the 2022 class. Earlier this offseason, Wolverine Digest spoke with White about why the Wolverines had landed in his early top 20 group.

“They had come up a little after they offered me,” White said. “I had talked to Coach Nua. Growing up, I watched Michigan a lot. To know I had an offer from there, it was a blessing. I was extremely excited.”

White added: “I’m familiar with them,” White said. “Some alumni from Imhotep have been recruited by Michigan. Naseir Upshur, he was recruited pretty heavy by Michigan, so I’m kind of familiar with them.”

With those connections, White is partial to U-M and what the Wolverines are building, but he also has a contingent of other strong Power Five schools in the hunt as well.

More recently, Michigan extended an offer to Sicklerville (NJ) Timber Creek weak-side DE Jihaad Campbell, and he touched on what he likes regarding Michigan too.

“Their defensive scheme is very nice,” Campbell said. “I like the program. I like the team organization. I like everything about it.”

Defensive line recruiting has been a strength of Michigan's over the past several months, and U-M holds four defensive end commits in the 2021 class depending on where you view Kechaun Bennett. However, the team is looking to add even more talented prospects at the position moving forward, and Talley would be a big pickup for Michigan in the '22 cycle if he chooses the Wolverines.

Should Michigan prioritize defensive end or defensive tackle recruiting in 2022? Will Talley surprise people in less than a month's time by picking a school other than Penn State? Let us know! 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

National College Football Writer Suggests Team For Michigan Fans To Cheer For

With Michigan's season cancelled, U-M fans might find a new team to cheer for this fall.

BrandonBrown

by

CJK5H

Opinion Roundtable: Which Team Will You Pull For This Fall?

With Michigan's season on the shelf, will you adopt a new team to root on in 2020?

BrandonBrown

The Five Most Interesting Things Warde Manuel Said: August 13, 2020

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel fielded several questions about the fall postponement.

BrandonBrown

by

Powerpuffs

Quintin Somerville Checks In As No. 8 DE In The Nation

The SI All-American team has Michigan commit Quintin Somerville tabbed as the No. 8 defensive end in the country for 2021.

Eric Rutter

2022 DE Daniel Owens Ecstatic To Receive Michigan Offer

Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua extended an offer to 2022 defensive end Daniel Owens recently, and the D-Lineman shared his reaction to the news.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Going After 2021 Five-Star Hooper Hunter Sallis

In the search for another quality 2021 guard, Michigan extended an offer to five-star Hunter Sallis on Thursday.

Eric Rutter

Twitter Responds To Caris LeVert's Big Game

Caris LeVert continues to impress as a professional.

BrandonBrown

Elite 2023 OT Payton Kirkland Praises The Michigan Staff

Earlier this year, 2023 blue chip recruit Payton Kirkland was scheduled to take an unofficial visit to Michigan, but the COVID-19 recruiting dead period interrupted that plan.

Eric Rutter

Surging 2022 DB Avery Powell Nets Michigan Offer

Michigan is targeting a talented 2022 defensive back by the name of Avery Powell, a player who holds a wealth of quality offers.

Eric Rutter

Opinion Roundtable: Which Wolverine Is Most Affected By Cancellation?

The cancellation is unfortunate for everyone but which Wolverines are feeling it the most?

BrandonBrown