Kyle Whittingham Assesses Michigan QB Bryce Underwood's Development After Spring Game

The Michigan Wolverines wrapped up their spring practice with the annual spring game at the Big House on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood, in limited reps, made a couple of nice throws, but overall finished 3-of-9 passing for the day for 22 yards as he acclimates himself to the system of new offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Backup freshman quarterback Tommy Carr, however, one one of the game's highlights despite offense being hard to come by for much of the day, with the defensive side having a leg up on most occasions.

In his press conference after the scrimmage, head coach Kyle Whittingham assessed the two quarterbacks by giving observations of today's reps and the strides each of them have taken throughout the spring.

Whittingham expands on Underwood, Carr

Whittingham was asked what Carr is competing for as a freshman on the team with Underwood being the team's No. 1.

Apr 18, 2026; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) looks on during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

The head coach took a brief moment to further clarify Underwood is the team's starter despite today's outings from each player and said Carr has progressed extensively. All things that you look for in a big-time quarterback, I believe Tommy possesses those. It’s still really early in his career, but what he’s doing out there relative to his experience level is pretty impressive.”

Whittingham said Underwood has grown in the finer details of his overall game and reiterated that the staff still has a lot of confidence in his abilities.

"He progressed all through spring," said Whittingham. "Some things that may not be noticeable to just the general populous. His footwork, his pocket presence … he’s improved in all areas. Now, he still has work to do. He knows that, we know that. But I think he’s ahead of where he was, certainly, from last season. We think he’s got big upside and still have a lot of confidence in him. There’s no different sentiment than what we had when we first got here.”

The Wolverines will need to have Underwood take further strides in order to be clicking on all cylinders on the offensive side of the ball in 2026. Now having to learn a new system in just his second year in college is no easy task for a young QB, but he has four-plus months to continue to try to get comfortable with Beck and in running the offense in general.

Carr having a good day is a good sign for the Wolverines as the position group isn't the deepest it could be at the current moment.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images